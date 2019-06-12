6 offbeat holiday destinations near Delhi you can visit with kids to escape the heat

With the heat in the city becoming almost unbearable, one of the ideal ways to save your child and yourself from it would be by planning a trip to a nearby getaway in the hills. We bring you a list of six lesser-known destinations near Delhi where you can enjoy a refreshing holiday with your family.

Shoghi

This picturesque destination is about 330 km from Delhi. Unlike other nearby hill stations like Shimla, Shoghi, being a lesser-known destination, is less crowded. Your children can play amid the lush green landscape surrounded by hills, which is a treat to the eyes and extremely refreshing. If they like trekking, you can visit nearby attractions like Tara Devi temple and Chadwick falls.

How to reach: The most convenient way to reach is by car that costs about Rs 7,000 for round trip since there are no direct flights or trains to the place.

Cost of stay: Room for a family starts at Rs 3,000 per night.

Kanatal

Located between Mussoorie and Chambal, this destination is also about 330 km from Delhi. Kanatal is adorned with green forests and snow clad mountains, and is one of Uttarakhand’s hidden treasures. You can visit places like Surkanda Devi temple and Tehri Dam that offers dramatic views, or spend some time in Dhanolti’s Eco park. If your children like camping, you can book a tent accommodation which costs up to Rs 6,000.

How to reach: The nearest railway stations are Rishikesh and Dehradun from where you can take a cab or a bus. Else, you can travel by car from Delhi which costs around Rs 6,000 for a round trip.

Cost of stay: Room for a family starts at Rs 2,500 per night.

Nalagarh

This beautiful, serene hill station in Himachal Pradesh is surrounded by the Outer Himalayas in the north east and Shivaliks in south west. Nalagarh is about 296 km from Delhi. Kids will enjoy visiting ruins of forts here. One of the major attractions is Nalagarh fort which was built by Raja Sunder Singh and has now been turned into a heritage property. The destination also offers fishing and boating facilities.

How to reach: The nearest railway station to Nalagarh is Ghanauli which is 12.7 km from the destination. Volvo buses are also available from Delhi. You can also take a cab to the destination which can cost around Rs 6,200 for a round trip.

Cost of stay: Room for a family starts at Rs 1,500 per night.

Kausani

This hill station in Uttarkhand, about 452 km from Delhi, boasts of rich scenic beauty and offers a panoramic view of Himalayan peaks like Trisul, Nanda Devi and Panchchuli. Mahatma Gandhi rightly called this place the ‘Switzerland of India’. A vacation in this destination will be a welcome relief from the city’s heat and will help you and your kids rejuvenate. You can take your child to Anashakti Ashram where Gandhi had spent some days or to the tea gardens or the 12th century Baijnath temples. You can also go trekking if your child likes adventure.

How to reach: The nearest railway stations are Kathgodam and Haldwani. While buses are available from Delhi to Kathgodam, you can also take a cab which costs up to Rs 6,700 for a round trip.

Cost of stay: Room for a family starts at Rs 2,700 per night.

Pangot

This destination in the Nainital district is known to have around 580 species of birds. Your child will love to watch these birds. Some of the popular attractions include Naini Peak, Kilbury road for birdwatching, Khurpa Taal lake and Sariyatal lake. Pangot is about 346 km from Delhi.

How to reach: The nearest railway station is Kathgodam. Buses are available to Kathgodam from where you can take a car to Pangot. Cost of hiring a cab to the destination costs around Rs 6,000 for a round trip.

Cost of stay: Room for a family starts at Rs 3,500 per night.

Naukuchiatal

Also known as the “lake of nine corners”, this breathtaking hill station, also in the Nainital district is 299 km from Delhi. The lake is about 175 ft deep and situated at 1,220 m above sea level, and is the deepest of all lakes in Nainital. At this destination, your family can enjoy various activities like angling, bird watching, fishing, rowing, parasailing and paddling.

How to reach: The nearest railway station is Kathgodam. You can also access this destination from Nainital. Cost of hiring a car from Delhi is about Rs 5,600 for a round trip.

Cost of stay: Room for a family starts at Rs 2,300 per night.