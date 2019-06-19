‘No matter what, kids are my first and last thought’: Sandra Bullock in a moving speech

Sandra Bullock recently talked about how her children inspired her to do the 2018 movie Bird Box. In a heartwarming acceptance speech after winning an MTV award for the movie, she said she made the film for her children.

Advertising

The actress, who adopted her son Louis and daughter Laila in 2010 an 2015 respectively, said, “When I finished the film, I went to my babies and I said, ‘Here, mommy made this for you. And even though you can’t see it until you’re 21 — because apparently a movie about being a mommy is a horror film — you will know when you see it that there isn’t anything that I wouldn’t do for you.”

Talking about the importance of a family, the single parent added, “Family is what you fight for, what you protect. No matter what, you (her kids) are my first thought in the morning and my last thought at night. I was put on this earth to protect you. You are my world.”

Bullock won the ‘Most Frightened Performance’ award from the movie, which was presented by Wonder Woman Gal Gadot.

The speech moved netizens and here’s how they reacted: