Top 5 trends in newborn clothing

By Sharad Venkta

Baby Boy and Girl Fashion Trends 2019: Since the past few decades, baby apparel has taken the fashion world by storm. Kidswear is the booming segment of the retail market and its demand is growing with every passing day.

Apparel for the little ones is ideally made of 100 per cent cotton fabric that is soft and breathable, safeguarding the sensitive skin of newborns, while providing them utmost comfort.

With trends storming the market for every segment and season of clothing launched, here are the top five trends that are influencing the fashion choice of new parents:

Ease of Onesies

Ease of mobility for babies and quick access to diapers for parents makes onesies more of a necessity than a trend. Also called bodysuits, they are available at almost every babywear retailer. Depending on the season collection, they are available in sleeveless, half-sleeves and full-sleeves too.

Cover it up with sleepsuits/rompers

Sleepsuits/rompers are a one-piece clothing option for kids that cover both the arms and legs. They are high utility-wear for both parents and kids as it covers the entire body of the child, protecting them from adverse weather, pollution and insects alike, providing easy access to parents for changing diapers.

Pre-coordinated clothing sets

With the growing trend of hassle-free stylish buying options for newborns and baby photo shoots, co-ordinated clothing sets are the new fashion fad of the market. The clothing sets are usually accompanied by added units like hairbands and bow-ties, and accessorised with frills and waistcoats. These clothing sets are available for daily-wear and for special occasions too.

Say it out loud with quotes

Be it rompers, onesies, tshirts or any babywear, styles with quotes like “Mama’s Boy” & “Daddy’s Princess” are a major trendsetter among new-age parents.

Feel cute with appliques

To give babies an added cuteness quotient, appliques are used in t-shirts and sweatshirts for a cuter appearance. Some designs have ears added onto hoodies, and some have a 3D texture to provide an additional sensory element to keep kids occupied.

Children grow up fast and parents are left with just memories. This phase of a child’s life should be filled with love and joy.

(The writer is MD & CEO, Toonz Retail.)