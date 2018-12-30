New Year 2019: 10 family resolutions to make this year

New Year’s Day is the time when you make resolutions. Apart from setting personal goals, it is also important to make some family resolutions, which will strengthen your bond further. Here are 10 such family resolutions you can make for 2019:

1. Taking frequent vacations

Vacations are an effective way to not only rejuvenate yourself but also learn more about the socio-cultural fabric of the destination you are visiting. This year, make sure you take out time from your busy schedule and plan a family getaway. Involve your child in the planning process and try new adventures as a family.

2. Weekly activities with family

This would be a great way to bond with family members. Weekly activities could be anything from playing games, visiting some nearby attraction to watching a movie. This will let you spend more time with your children and spouse.

3. Exercise together

Thanks to our sedentary lifestyle, the risk of diabetes and obesity, among other health issues, are on the rise. Exercise is the key to a healthy life. In 2019, make sure you chalk out a schedule for exercising together as a family, from walking in the park to doing yoga. This will also motivate your child to stay fit and healthy.

4. Eat healthy, eat together

Along with exercise, the family should also ensure they have a healthy diet. For the next year, try cutting down on junk foods and cook healthy meals at home. Eat more of fruits and vegetables and encourage other family members to do so too. Choose a particular time of the day when you can have at least one of your meals together as a family.

5. Donate, help the needy

Teach your child to be kind and giving, and one of the ways to do so is to practice the ritual of donation as a family. Parents should lead by example and pick out old clothes, books and other items and donate them to those who need them more.

6. Shortlist books to read with your child

If your child is yet to develop the habit of reading books, take the opportunity to shortlist some books that you can read together in 2019. Buy him or her some of the latest children’s books, as per their interest and encourage them to read. Parents can also take them to book fairs and enroll them in reading workshops.

7. Take good care of yourself

You can only be a good parent and a good partner only if you first take care of yourself. And amidst all family responsibilities, don’t forget to take out “me-time” and spend it doing things you love.

8. Talk to each other

While going about their lives, people hardly find time to sit and talk to their family members. Remember, communication is sometimes all one needs to mend relationships. Taking out time to talk to one another and express feelings should be one of the topmost resolutions this year.

9. Savings

No one can deny the importance of financial security. This year, pledge to manage finances wisely and make some extra savings for your family members, including your child. You can also introduce your child to the habit of saving money in their piggy bank.

10. Spend less time on gadgets

Thanks to our increasing dependence on technology, parents tend to spend more time on their phones, laptops and other gadgets. And children follow. For 2019, pledge to reduce the use of these gadgets, at least when at home or anywhere with family, and engage with your children more.