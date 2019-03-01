6 ways new moms can cope with sleep problems

A study recently showed how having a baby can disrupt sleep, more in the case of new mothers as compared to fathers. Not to mention how mothers have to be constantly on their toes to meet the needs of the newborn. With lack of sleep comes excess fatigue and stress. So, how can new mothers cope with sleep problems? Here are six things to keep in mind:

1. Keep your phone away and lie down

Even if you don’t feel sleepy, try to lie down and relax, without engaging in any other activity when you do so. Don’t stress if you can’t sleep.

2. Readjust your bedroom

Maintain a sleep hygiene and ensure your bedroom is meant for sleeping only. There shouldn’t be television sets or other electronic gadgets in the bedroom. Your body needs to know that it is time to sleep when you walk into your bedroom.

3. Take your partner’s help

Don’t try to do everything on your own. The father and the mother can take turns to keep a check on the baby at night. Breastfeeding moms can pump milk so that the father can bottle feed the baby if needed in the middle of the night.

4. Reduce caffeine intake

Excess consumption of coffee might keep you active but it will eventually prevent you from sleeping when you lie down.

5. Sleep when your baby sleeps

One of the ways to deal with postpartum sleep deprivation is to sleep when the baby sleeps. Do not use the time to complete pending work or watching TV or you never know when you would able to sleep next after the baby wakes up.

6. Seek help

See a doctor in case you are unable to take a nap at all, as there might be some underlying sleep disorder.