Newborn Baby Wishes: Messages to congratulate parents

Newborn Baby Wishes and Quotes: Your loved one has become a parent. On this special occasion, tell the new mom and dad how delighted you are and wish them all the joy and strength to welcome parenthood. If you are thinking of how to congratulate the parents on the arrival of their baby, here are 50 such newborn baby wishes compiled for you to pick from:

1. “Congratulations! So thrilled to hear the news.”

2. “That’s going to be one lucky baby.”

3. “Congratulations! Can’t wait to help you with the baby.”

4. “May your baby be blessed with good health, love and laughter. Congratulations!”

5. “Now is the time to enjoy your baby’s little feet and baby smell. So happy for you!”

6. “Congratulations to proud new parents!”

7. “We are really excited that your baby has arrived safe and sound!”

8. “Your baby is a spitting image of you!”

9. “Congratulations! You are a mommy now!”

10. “I cannot think of two more deserving people to have welcomed the little baby. Wishing you joy and happiness.”

11. “You are now entering a new chapter in life. All the best to your family.”

12. “Heard the news of your baby. I am sure you will be great parents!”

13. “Your baby is really lucky to have become a part of such an amazing family.”

14. “We wish you a lifetime of happiness. Congratulations to both of you!”

15. “Parenthood is a life-changing phase. May you cherish each and every moment of it with your baby.”

16. “Congratulations on becoming parents for the first time!”

17. “Get ready to start the magical journey of parenthood.”

18. “Now, you will wake up to your baby’s cooing noises and innocent smile. Congratulations on becoming parents.”

19. “Warm wishes to the newborn baby and the lucky parents too.”

20. “Congratulations on becoming new parents! We are always here for babysitting.”

21. “May the arrival of your baby be the beginning of a wonderful and beautiful journey for you and your family.”

22. “Your little bundle of joy has arrived. Capture and enjoy each and every moment.”

23. “Your little miracle is all set to make your home lovelier. Congratulations!”

24. “Being a new parent can be scary, I know. Just wanted to let you know that I am here for you.”

25. “Your baby is adorable. Wishing you all the happiness.”

26. “Say ‘Hi’ to the new member of the family. We are really happy for you!”

27. “Can’t wait to meet your little bundle of joy. Congratulations to the new parents!”

28. “Best of luck with changing nappies and feeding. Congratulations!”

29. “So happy for you both. The birth of your child is something that changes you indefinitely.”

30. “Wishing you and your baby a healthy and happy journey.”

31. “There is nothing sweeter than the smell of your baby’s breath, happy coos, and gentle kisses. Congratulations on your happy bundle!”

32. “This beautiful baby is just what you needed to make your family complete.”

33. “Sending loads of love to the little baby and wishing you all the happiness.”

34. “May the newest arrival bring you joy. Congratulations!”

35. “We are so excited to hear about your baby. This is such a wonderful news!”

36. “Congratulations to the proud mamma and papa!”

37. “We welcome your dear child to the world with love.”

38. “The day is finally here and so is your baby. Congratulations on the birth of the little one!”

39. “Hope mum and baby are doing well. Warmest congratulations!”

40. “Congratulations on the new addition to your family! Wishing the three of you all the best.”

41. “So ecstatic for you both on the arrival of your new baby! He/she is just perfect!”

42. “Your baby is finally here! Sending lots of love on this special occasion.”

43. “You both made a little miracle and we couldn’t be more excited!”

44. “The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts. Enjoy this love.”

45. “Funny how such a tiny person can take up so much space in our hearts. Congratulations on the little one!”

46. “Your baby is already so loved. So happy for the new parents!”

47. “Sleepless nights are more than worth it with your little one. Lots of love to you and your baby.”

48. “Cannot wait to shower your little bundle of joy with hugs and kisses!”

49. “A brand new miracle to call your own! Congratulations!”

50. “Your baby has the coolest parents in town, hands down. Congratulations to you both!”