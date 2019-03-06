Nature walks to yoga: 5 reasons to introduce your child to experiential travel

By Vijay Kumar Karai

Enjoying a wellness break with your child can not only be a bonding experience but it also imparts the importance of taking care of oneself from an early age.

While a hotel with a spa might be the more traditional choice, there are several authentic Ayurveda retreats today, which offer unique wellness experiences that the whole family can enjoy. Not only do some of these welcome children also offer specific programmes and yoga sessions for them.

1. Connect with Mother Earth

Most wellness retreats in India are located outside the city limits to allow guests to disconnect from the everyday hustle and bustle. At yoga retreats like the Shreyas Yoga Retreat in Bangalore, guests, including children, are invited to work in the resorts organic gardens. Children will have the opportunity to learn about the different herbs and vegetables grown as well as have the opportunity to practice ‘farming’ by helping sow, weed and pluck fresh produce. Through this process, children have the chance to connect with the earth that nourishes them, understand the source of the food they eat and the labour behind it.

2. Nature Walks

At CGH Earth’s Marari Beach in Alapuzha district in Kerala, children can experience the unique ecosystem of the region on morning walks with their naturalists. What awaits them are around 97 species of butterflies, more than 350 species of endemic plants, three varieties of turtles, and 10 kinds of frogs–bringing to life the world they see or read in books.

3. Village Visits

At Marari Beach, guests have the opportunity to witness life in a fishing village. Watch and hear first-hand tales of the sea after the fishermen return home with their catch of the day. While at the Abad Whispering Palms in Kumarakom, Kerala, children can take a walk through the paddy fields, relish in some local food at a village home, watch how coir is made or visit a traditional nalukettu house.

4. Experience traditional art forms

Most wellness retreats in Kerala offer evening programs featuring traditional Kathakali to Ottanthullal, children have the chance to see and understand a bit of history as preserved by some of the finest dancers, musicians and performers of traditional Keralan art forms. These art forms, while still alive, are unknown to most children.

5. Yoga for children

From enhancing their flexibility and strength, to giving them better concentration and bringing about a sense of calmness, children benefit from yoga immensely. Several wellness retreats including the luxurious Atmantan in Pune, offer unique wellness camps that introduce children to yoga and making good lifestyle choices through nutrition and just being outdoors in mother Nature.

(The writer is Founder & CEO, AyurUniverse)