National Handloom Day 2019: These designers create handwoven garments for kids

National Handloom Day 2019: The 5th edition of this event is being observed to honour handloom weavers in the country and to raise awareness about the industry. Here are some clothing lines that manufacture handcrafted, sustainable clothing for kids.

Advertising

Merlin’s Essika Kids

The founder Merlin’s design journey started when her kids slept, as she figured out her line of sustainable clothing, which combines Japanese fashion with an Indian aesthetic. Her line, Essika Kids, caters to children from six months to eight years. What makes the clothes unique is that they are made of traditional Indian handloom textiles with best of Japanese designs. The clothes offer the right blend of comfort and elegance.

Jayati Bose’s Chotto Golpo

Celebrity stylist Jayati Bose, whose design journey was inspired by her four-year-old daughter, draws from her memories of growing up in Asansol in Bengal and favours Jamdani weaves. Chotto Golpo, meaning “tiny tale” in Bengali, creates handwoven sustainable clothing, invoking musings of childhood and nature on the fibres. The clothes are easy to wash and comfortable to wear.

Ritu Beri’s Khadi line for kids

This popular designer makes kidswear in khadi which is the “most skin-friendly fabric” and has zero carbon footprint. The clothes are durable and can be easily hand-washed and keeps one cool during summers.

Advertising

Ramya’s Lalee Kids

Lalee is the creation of Ramya that started off as a project for making clothes for her daughter that were “handcrafted and built to last”. The clothes are made with natural fibre and dyed, woven and sewn in South India.

Also Read| Yes, baby fashion is a thing!

Arun Kumar & Ponmani’s Ambaram

This clothing line was founded by SP Arun Kumar and his sister Ponmani who specifically design clothes for babies that are suitable for weather conditions in the country. The clothes are for infants up to one year old and are made without zippers, buttons and elastic so that they don’t hurt the baby. They were inspired by the soft cotton baby clothes of their own childhood. You can place your order on their social media page.