Namrata Shirodkar is helping her child to deal with fears. Here’s how you can do it

Actress and mother Namrata Shirodkar is teaching her daughter to deal with her fears from an early age.

The former Miss India recently took to social media to share a picture of her talking a walk with her daughter Sitara. The actress shared how her little girl was terrified after seeing a bee sitting outside the hotel, and did not want to step out. And that’s when she got her daughter to take a walk to “deal with her fears”.

“It was all about a bee .. she doesn’t like insects and bees lead the pack…she saw one right outside the hotel sitting on some pretty sunflowers … and that was it !! She didn’t wana step out of the hotel !! Finally this walk was to get her to deal with her fears !! I’m hoping it worked,” the Vaastav actress wrote on social media.

It is natural for children to be afraid sometimes. Here are some tips on how you can help your child overcome her fears:

1. For your child, the fears are real. While you need not overindulge kids, do not force them to confront their fears either. Be patient and let them take their time to come to terms with it.

2. Do not ignore your child’s fears. Nor should you criticise or belittle them for being afraid. Parents should acknowledge the fears and talk to their kids about it, no matter how unreal or exaggerated it may seem. Parents need to reassure they are there for their kids, and also encourage them to deal with their fears.

3. It is crucial that you stay calm when dealing with a scared child or it can only add to your little one’s distress.

4. Parents can also lead by example, that is, show their kids how to navigate challenges and fears but putting themselves in similar situations. When kids see their parents cope with fears, they will get more courage and follow suit.

5. Gradually expose your child to situations they are afraid of. You can play under a flashlight if your child is afraid of the dark, paint silly faces of monsters they are scared of or play with small amounts of water if they are afraid of bathing.