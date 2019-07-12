5 things MS Dhoni said about being dad to daughter Ziva

Ms Dhoni’s daughter Ziva’s adorable actions and gestures have tugged at our heartstrings time and again. From cheering for her dad at the stadium to being Rishabh Pant’s “partner in crime”, the little girl has caught our attention each time and is becoming a favourite among one and all. Even her dad has talked about his relationship with his daughter and how it has impacted his life. Here are a few such instances:

1. “It is more of an emotion, and I feel I have not really missed a lot of things in life, but after a while when I am outside, after a few days, I actually start missing Ziva. Not to the extent that it starts bothering my cricket and all, but it is the first time ever when I feel, maybe I should Facetime to see what she is really doing.”

2. “Your life does change with the kind of smile the baby gives you. She (Ziva) doesn’t care whether I play for my country or lay for a good franchisee…She wants to cry, she cries.”

3. “It is good to have somebody like her (Ziva) around, who is the live wire and once she gets up in the morning, she is always on the move. And she is very careful about what she does. So we are not worried that she may get hurt by doing something. So, it feels good to have somebody around who can ease on the stress you know, by not really pushing us to think anything.”

4. “Khana nahi kha rahi hai, papa aa jayenge khana khao (when she is not eating foot, she is told dad will come have food), if she (Ziva) is doing something wrong, papa aa jaeynge mat karo. So, in a way she looks at me and she is slightly on the back-foot.”

5. “I don’t know whether it has changed me as a cricketer, as a person yes of course because daughters are very close to their fathers.”