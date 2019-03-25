Mothers share the weirdest tips they got from people on raising babies

From how to hold the baby to breastfeeding, new mothers are usually bombarded with a lots of advice, sometimes unwanted, from various friends and family members. In a Reddit thread, women shared some of the most “unnecessary” advice they got as a new mother from someone about raising their baby. Here are some of them:

1. “If you hold a hammer while pregnant, the child will have a hare lip. A lot of these traditions seem to be convoluted ways to blame the mother for random things.” -poktanju

2. “Babysitting today? Nope, parenting. Just like every day.” -4gen7-smith

3. “If he’s crying, he probably needs something…Yes, thank you, that seems like an evidence-based assessment.” -HappyGiraffe

4. “My MIL told me not to hold my newborn daughter too much because she would get “spoiled”. I didn’t listen.” -jamflam01

5. “My baby is a year old now but she sustained a head injury and the advice her great grandma gave to me was push on the swollen sight for 20 seconds.” -LostGirl1993

6. “People telling me to put a hat/jacket/blanket/shoes on my baby. We live in the DESERT. It gets close to 50C (120F) here in the summer…I am not going to try and kill my baby via heatstroke thanks.” -CompanionCone

7. “You have to teach the baby in the first few months that when she cries, you won’t come for her!” Um, what? I kind of want her to know that when she cries I will come for her. I mean, obviously I won’t always pick her up every time she whines forever, but she’s a baby. Babies cry. It’s what they do. Of course I’m going to comfort my newborn.” -ArtemisUpgrade

8. “Currently 39 weeks with my second. With my first I got a lot of “don’t let the baby manipulate you with his crying,” as if a newborn is capable of doing that. The other most irritating thing I was told was “don’t let the baby use you as a substitute pacifier”. FYI, a pacifier is a substitute nipple.” -shellsncheesepls

9. “A friend told me that to wean your kid from the pacifier, introduce him to thumb sucking. Ok, so substitute one problem with a worse one. Right.” -iheartsriracha

10. “Wow. I was told to rub whiskey on their gums when they were teething (um no)…”