‘I go through this roller coaster of feelings every day’: Anushka Sharma on being a mother

The role of a mother comes with a lot of responsibilities and sacrifices. From worrying about their child’s health and nutrition, to managing the household and balancing their career, all mothers are superhumans to say the least. It can, however, be extremely challenging.

Echoing the fear every mother-to-be has, Anushka Sharma opened up about her feelings. The actor took to Instagram to share a post talking about the thoughts and emotions she goes through every day, even after becoming a mother. “ I used to wonder how life would change after becoming a mom,” she said in the caption.

She added that everyone has tips, tricks and hacks. “But, what no one tells you is how you’re always worried”

Calling it a ‘roller coaster’ of feelings, Sharma said, “You are always worried about your child’s health, whether they’re eating right, getting the right nutrition, playing enough, learning enough. I go through this roller coaster of feelings every day.”

The struggles and fears are the same for all mothers. Recently, Neha Dhupia, a mother-of-two, opened up about ‘mom’s guilt’, and how it is something most parents feel.

“Every night after the children go to bed about 8.30, we think of stepping out for dinner. But if I go, I’ll delay the time I wake up in the morning. I want to be alert, and be there when my children wake up,” she said in an Instagram chat with SheThePeople.

Dia Mirza — who welcomed her baby boy last year — hopped on the bandwagon. She took to Instagram to talk about how challenging motherhood can be and how because of it mothers often forget to take care of themselves. “Hey mammas, it’s okay to make time for yourself,” she said and shared a selfie in bed.

