Friday, September 24, 2021
Mother-of-four shares game-changing parenting tip for newborns’ sleeping habits

The mother explained that babies alternate between active and quiet sleep, and that there is no need to soothe them if they appear restless

By: Parenting Desk | New Delhi |
September 24, 2021 8:06:55 pm
babies sleeping habits, sleeping babies, parenting tips for newborn sleeping babies, sleeping habits of newborns, parenting, indian express news"Quiet sleeping" is the peaceful one, but "active sleep" is when a baby appears unsettled. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Being parents to a newborn baby is never an easy task, especially for first-time parents. But even for parents who have raised kids before, taking care of a newborn can still be a challenge.

To help other parents, a mother of four shared life-changing advice on video-making app TikTok, which she herself received after having her fourth child. Interestingly, her video has also gone viral on the platform.

According to Newshub, one Chrissy Horton — who has over 3,00,000 followers on the app, where she frequently shares parenting advice — said in a recent video that garnered nearly 4 million views, “Please tell me I’m not the only parent who just discovered this about newborn sleep.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
“I am on my fourth kid, my fourth kid, and I just learnt this about sleeping and it would have saved me so much if I’d known about it earlier,” she continued.

According to the report, Horton explained that she discovered babies regularly alternate between active and quiet sleep. If your baby, therefore, appears restless while sleeping, there is no need to pick them up and try to soothe them — if anything, you may be waking them from sleep, she said.

The mother gave credit to influencer ‘Taking Cara Babies’ for the parenting tip. She went on to explain that “quiet sleeping” was the peaceful one, but “active sleep” saw her baby appear unsettled. “I would hear my babies do this and just assume that they were frustrated and wanted to be picked up, so I would pick them up, but in actuality, I was waking them up,” Horton shared.

She advised other parents to “give it a few seconds”.

