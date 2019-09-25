From avoiding baths to drinking vodka: Moms share 10 crazy tips they got from people during pregnancy

What’s the weirdest advice you have got from people during pregnancy? On a Reddit thread, mothers shared their experiences and they are just hilarious to say the least. Take a look:

1. “To not drink water because it causes nausea.” -melbell518

2. “When I was pregnant past my due date a co-worker advised me to drink cod liver oil mixed with vodka. Apparently this mixture would upset my digestive system, give me horrible diarrhea and thus trigger labor contractions.” -hydrawoman

3. “My labour should be painless because Jesus died and erased the ‘pain during childbirth’ penalty humans got from Eve. If I feel pain, it’s because I don’t believe in Jesus’ redemptive powers.” -Lotrfreqally

4. “Don’t raise your arms above your head, it will tangle the baby’s cord and the baby will die.” -queenoreo

5. “I was 18 when I had my son and was already terrified. Had to be induced and ended up having to have a c section because labor just wasn’t progressing and his heart rate kept dropping. For the first year and a half of my sons life my mother told me I wasn’t a “real” mom because I had to have a c section.” -iwantmypizzaback

6. “My MIL: don’t eat spicy foods or stand under the moon.. ugh..” -MamaDMZ

7. “That if you try really hard and stretch a lot, you too can have a vaginal birth. Not actually a bad plan, as long as you don’t wind up not freaking dilating after 30 hour and have an emergency C section due to fetal distress. Because I just didn’t try hard and stretch enough.” -Pennyem

8. “sitting with my legs crossed will cause miscarriage; don’t take a bath, itll cause a miscarriage; lifting more than 5lbs will cause a miscarriage; wearing tight fitted clothes will cause a miscarriage.” -TacomaGirl93

9. “My grandma constantly told me not to argue with my husband because it would cause the baby to be ‘fussy’ and ‘difficult’.” -lemonseedsforme

10. “To not use vaccinations. Ya I want my child to die from completely preventable diseases.” -Overdrv76

