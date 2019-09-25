Toggle Menu Sections
From avoiding baths to drinking vodka: Moms share 10 crazy tips they got from people during pregnancyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/parenting/family/moms-share-crazy-tips-they-got-during-pregnancy-6027400/

From avoiding baths to drinking vodka: Moms share 10 crazy tips they got from people during pregnancy

"When I was pregnant past my due date a co-worker advised me to drink cod liver oil mixed with vodka. Apparently this mixture would upset my digestive system, give me horrible diarrhea and thus trigger labor contractions."

pregnancy
Representative image (File photo)

What’s the weirdest advice you have got from people during pregnancy? On a Reddit thread, mothers shared their experiences and they are just hilarious to say the least. Take a look:

1. “To not drink water because it causes nausea.” -melbell518

2. “When I was pregnant past my due date a co-worker advised me to drink cod liver oil mixed with vodka. Apparently this mixture would upset my digestive system, give me horrible diarrhea and thus trigger labor contractions.” -hydrawoman

3. “My labour should be painless because Jesus died and erased the ‘pain during childbirth’ penalty humans got from Eve. If I feel pain, it’s because I don’t believe in Jesus’ redemptive powers.” -Lotrfreqally

4. “Don’t raise your arms above your head, it will tangle the baby’s cord and the baby will die.” -queenoreo

Advertising

5. “I was 18 when I had my son and was already terrified. Had to be induced and ended up having to have a c section because labor just wasn’t progressing and his heart rate kept dropping. For the first year and a half of my sons life my mother told me I wasn’t a “real” mom because I had to have a c section.” -iwantmypizzaback

6. “My MIL: don’t eat spicy foods or stand under the moon.. ugh..” -MamaDMZ

7. “That if you try really hard and stretch a lot, you too can have a vaginal birth. Not actually a bad plan, as long as you don’t wind up not freaking dilating after 30 hour and have an emergency C section due to fetal distress. Because I just didn’t try hard and stretch enough.” -Pennyem

8. “sitting with my legs crossed will cause miscarriage; don’t take a bath, itll cause a miscarriage; lifting more than 5lbs will cause a miscarriage; wearing tight fitted clothes will cause a miscarriage.” -TacomaGirl93

9. “My grandma constantly told me not to argue with my husband because it would cause the baby to be ‘fussy’ and ‘difficult’.” -lemonseedsforme

10. “To not use vaccinations. Ya I want my child to die from completely preventable diseases.” -Overdrv76

Also Read| What is the hardest thing about raising kids? Here’s what parents said

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android