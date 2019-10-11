A mom’s hilarious post on cleaning her child’s poop has gone viral

Mother-of-three Brittany Berry took daughter Sadie to the park when she noticed her child had soiled her diaper. She discovered her daughter had pooped or what she called a ‘poop-trophe’ in a now-viral post on social.

Sharing her experience, Berry claimed, “I get a diaper and wipes, the wipes feel light…I start cleaning her up and there’s only FOUR wipes…I start looking for more wipes in the van. At this point, Sadie’s just standing there naked in an empty (thank God) the parking lot, with poop up her back in her hair, down her legs to her knees, even on her shoes, because taking her clothes off did not go as smoothly as one would hope.”

Berry was still looking for wipes when she realised her daughter was “going down the slide, butt naked, COVERED in poop, leaving a long skid mark of poop allllllll the way down on her way.”

Yes, it needed to be cleaned. “Leaving the poop there was not an option, first of all it’s poop, gross and needs cleaned up regardless. But second of all, Arionna is home deathly ill with a stomach virus (I think). What if Sadie’s getting that virus? There’s no way I’m leaving my kids slug trail of possibly contagious feces on this playground so some other kid can get sick. We live maybe 5 minutes from the park, so I rush home grab Clorox wipes, that are conveniently on my porch because I had used them yesterday to clean a few parts on the van, then rush back. We get there and there’s still no one else at the park. I park on the gravel right by the slide, leave the van running with the a/c on, leave the babies buckled in, and go to clean the slide and rails.” she wrote.

Berry came up with a brilliant idea to clean. “Instead of risking a head injury I decide to go down feet first, on my stomach, holding on to the side to slow myself down with one hand and wiping with the other. This was not easy. I did not look elegant or attractive, I’m sure. I’m 254 pounds of sweaty fat flopping around this children’s slide like a fish out of water. When I get to the bottom, I’m finally satisfied with my cleaning job,” she explained.

Berry advised parents, “Always bring extra wipes, extra clothes, extra blankets, extra everything! Don’t clean out your car, ever. And if you aren’t mentally, emotionally, and physically prepared to roll around in another person’s feces, use a condom.”

