6 moms and dads whose parenting journeys will inspire you in 2019

We bring you six of our best interviews with parents from 2018. Take notes on parenting from these inspiring mothers and fathers in 2019.

Advertising

Single dad Aditya adopted special child Avnish and it changed his life

Software engineer Aditya Tiwari created history when he became the youngest single male in India to adopt a child. Aditya’s adopted son Avnish has Down Syndrome, a genetic disorder and the most common autosomal chromosome abnormality in humans. From fighting the system and society to adopt Avnish to experiencing fatherhood with him, the proud dad shared his journey with Express Parenting.

Read more

Mom blogger Lakshmi Iyer on adopting and raising white twins

US-based mom blogger Lakshmi Iyer adopted two white twins, and is raising them alongside her own biological child. Iyer talks about why she adopted them and how the family deals with issue of race and identity.

Read more

Chef Ranveer Brar: I want my son to cook me a biryani before he’s five!

Advertising

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar revealed how he bonds with his son Ishaan over food, and how he enjoys fatherhood while maintaining work-life balance. “I only want him to make a biryani for me before he turns five. That’s all; then he can do whatever he wants in life,” he said.

Read more

How surviving breast cancer made this mother fearless

Meet Farida Rizwan, who was diagnosed with cancer nearly 22 years ago, at the age of 29. Her son was four and her daughter, a child with special needs, was 11 months old at the time. From dealing with breast cancer as a single mother to taking care of the two children, coupled with the burden of financial crisis, Rizwan had to overcome a lot of hurdles.

Read more

Shveta Salve: ‘Isn’t a mom a normal human being who likes to drink or smoke?’

TV actress Shveta Salve was recently trolled after the mother of the soon-to-be-three-year-old girl Arya posted pictures of her drinking and smoking, with many calling her out for not being the ideal mom. The actress opened up about being a working mother, and how she deals with online trolling and the constant scrutiny.

Read more

Maria Goretti: The art of staying in control when the kids ‘know everything’

Former VJ and chef Maria Goretti talked to Express Parenting in an interview about how she balances time between her children and work, the challenges of parenting and how she handles them.

Read more