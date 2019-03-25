Like Mira Kapoor, here’s how you can teach siblings the art of sharing at an early age

Mira Kapoor seems to have started teaching the right lessons to her kids Misha and Zain from a very early age.

Advertising

The mother-of-two recently shared a picture of her children on social media, in which her daughter is seen wearing her baby brother’s tee. “Zizi I decided to wear your T-shirt cause it’s still a bit big for you. It fits and I think I’m going to keep it,” she captioned the picture.

Shahid and Mira welcomed welcomed Zain in September 2018. For elder siblings like Misha, it sometimes becomes difficult to adjust to the presence of another baby at home, leading to discomfort or jealousy in future. And that’s why parents need to make sure they prepare their first child for the second baby.

There is not much one can explain to a toddler about welcoming a sibling. Parents, however, can at least begin by involving their first child during the pregnancy period and allowing him or her to pick and choose clothes and toys for the baby. The first child, under no circumstance, should feel neglected. Dr Rachna Khanna Singh, HOD-Holistic Medicine & Psychology, Artemis Hospital, suggested some more tips on how to prepare your first child for a sibling.

Advertising

As parents ensure their children are comfortable in one another’s company, they also need to teach them the art of sharing to reduce chances of sibling rivalry. And that needs to begin from an early age, according to experts. After all, education for a child begins at home. Here are some tips for parents to teach siblings the value of sharing:

Share a room

Sharing a room with a sibling at a young age trains one to live in shared spaces, make adjustments and work out a solution, something that can help kids in future.

Be a role model

For children, parents are their first teachers. So, to help a child learn to share, parents need to practise it themselves, be it by donating items or sharing things among family members.

Teach kids to take turns

Encourage siblings to share toys and clothes with each other by setting a schedule for taking turns in using them. One child can be told to wait until the other finishes playing with a toy, for instance.

Play sharing games

Parents can involve the siblings in a game of passing the object between the team members. Parents can also share things with their child by asking for something in return.

Appreciate your child

Children love it when they are appreciated. And parents need to make sure they appreciate their child’s little acts of kindness to inculcate in them the habit of sharing.

Here are some more tips on teaching toddlers to share.