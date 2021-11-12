Meghan Trainor shares parenting fail: ‘I was boiling my son’

Parenting comes with its share of ups and downs, and celebrities are not exempt from ‘fail’ moments which make them reassess their capabilities. Grammy award winning singer Meghan Trainor is no stranger to such moments and recently shared an embarrassing experience on Ellen DeGeneres’ “Mom Confessions” series about “boiling her son”.

ALSO READ | Mila Kunis reveals her biggest parenting fail and disagreeing with Ashton Kutcher

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor)

The All About That Bass singer said that she and husband Daryl Sabara would take their son, Riley, out on morning walks in California, USA, known to have scorching temperatures. The duo were hoping to encourage their young child to get used to the great outdoors, but they also accidentally gave him heat rash.

“We would take him on these walks out here in California and I would come home and he would have these little red bumps all over him,” Trainor, 27, said of her 9-month-old. “I sent pictures to my pediatrician after the third day in a row, and I was like, ‘What’s going on? I rub cream on him. I don’t know what this is.'”

The acclaimed singer candidly confessed, “I was boiling my son on my morning walks. So, don’t do that!”

Healthline says that heat rash is a skin condition that often affects children and adults in hot, humid weather conditions. Babies can develop heat rashes on their necks, but it can also develop in skin folds such as those of the armpits, elbows, and thighs. We recommend calling your child’s doctor if he or she has a heat rash and it doesn’t go away in a few days.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.