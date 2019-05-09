Toggle Menu Sections
Meghan Markle post-baby bump: Mothers praise Duchess of Sussex for not hiding postpartum look

Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex: While Meghan Markle opted out of the traditional royal hospital photoshoot after the baby's delivery, the world was happy to see her after about 48 hours, donning a trench dress, belted around the waist that highlighted her baby bump.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their baby boy Archie at a photoshoot. (Source:AP)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally showed us their baby boy, officially named Archie Harrsion Mountbatten-Windsor. What also caught people’s attention was how the Duchess of Sussex flaunted her post-baby bump in style.

While the new mother opted out of the traditional royal hospital photoshoot after the baby’s delivery, the world was happy to see her after about 48 hours, donning a trench dress, belted around the waist that highlighted her baby bump.

Meghan Markle flaunts her post-baby bump in style. (Source: AP)

Meghan’s maternity fashion has made headlines for owning her bump during her pregnancy days. And now, many other mothers are elated to see the former actress not hiding her postpartum body either.

It takes time to shed postpartum weight, which is why mothers sometimes look for maternity clothes that can cover their postpartum belly, which fashion brands offer as well. One has seen how new mothers often receive comments on their ‘excess’ body weight, including many celeb moms who have been trolled for the same.

Meghan, however, made an important statement through her choice of attire post delivery–post-baby bump is absolutely normal and mothers should not fret over it. And many moms on social media agree with it. Here’s what they had to say:

 

