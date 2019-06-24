What to pack in the hospital bag for an expectant mother and baby

Once you are closer to your due date of delivery, you might want to be prepared to rush to the hospital at the shortest notice. And in that case, you would not want to fret over the required documents and other essentials at the last moment. So, it is better to pack your bags in advance and be ready. Here are things to keep in mind:

1. Check your documents

Make sure your maternity record file, insurance papers and identity proof are arranged in a folder. Keep the gynaecologist and the hospital’s contact number handy for emergency situations.

2. Choose the right bag

There are a lot of essentials to carry and so, it is recommended that you start packing in a large size bag. Carry two separate bags, one for the mother and the other for the baby. This will ease the process of locating things when in need.

3. What to pack in the mother’s bag

Pack some cotton maternity maxi dresses even though hospitals usually provide gowns for the mother. The mother can bleed after birth so pack heavy-duty maternity pads, which are soft and more absorbent. Add to that toiletries, nursing bras, underwear, hair bands, camera with charger, debit and credit cards, towels, a pair of slippers and some books or magazines to read, among other things. The mother’s skin can feel more dry, so don’t forget to carry moisturisers. You can also carry some snacks like chocolates or biscuits.

3. Baby’s bag

Baby essentials include onesies, diapers, wipes, baby soap, baby’s towel, and an outfit for going home.