A fashion guide to flaunting your baby bump in style

By Ankita A Talwar

Earlier, when pregnant woman stopped fitting in their clothes, they either dug into their husband’s closet for oversized shirts or picked out long, shapeless dresses to hide the baby bump. Fortunately, those days are well in the past.

New-age mommas-to-be don’t believe in hiding their baby bumps and enjoy the pregnancy period as much as any other phase of life and fashion plays a big part of it. Celebrities are proof of the trend, from the royal Meghan Markle to actor Neha Dhupia, closer home. We rounded up some of the best maternity trends doing the rounds for you.

Maternity dresses and skirts

From pencil dresses to pin-tuck billowy frocks and maxi dresses, pregnant fashionistas enjoy several options. In fact, your wardrobe should have a mix of styles for different occasions. For a casual outing with friends, a knee-length maxi dress or shirt dress works well. The more fashion forward can look towards Kate Middleton and her choice of dressing when she was expecting (we may not be able to afford those but inspiration is free!). Most outfits are one-piece, in a solid colour or cutesy prints such as polka dots, with a slight flare at the hemline. You look pregnant and stylish at the same time.

And if you are looking for something that will transition from homely to casual dressing, invest in a good shrug. A long shrug, in complimenting colours, when draped over your dress-shirt dress, maxi-style, a kurta and dhoti pants-not only amps up the chic quotient of a dress but is also perfect for a lunch outing with friends. You can also mix and match a long shrug with jeans and t-shirt and continue wearing it long after you have delivered the baby. Pair it with a cute brooch or match your hair accessories with the shrug and you are all set.

The more adventurous can choose to go in for pencil dresses in earthy colours and complete the look with sneakers and a denim jacket for the day, while wedges and something shimmery works for evening wear. Midi skirts, skirts with a slit at the back and split skirts make a style statement, especially when paired with an un-tucked, loose top. Long, loose skirts are best stowed away for another day.

Jeans/Trousers and shirts

They have been around for some time now and most women swear by them. Balance a pregnant top-heavy figure with skinny or cropped jeans. And if skinny makes you uncomfortable, go in for the boyfriend cut instead, paired with a stylish top (t-shirts, especially polo or fitted are a no-no during pregnancy). Choose tops in fabrics that have a great fall. Choose jeans with a stretchy waistband and no zippers or buttons for maximum comfort. Trousers with interesting detailing such as cuffs, pockets, belts or in styles such as ripped knees also make for interesting maternity fashion. Pair with a camisole top, or a mono-chromatic colour scheme and you will make heads turn.

And no dapper jeans are complete without an equally great top. Cotton button-downs are the top favourite and look even better if they are accessorised with a tied waist, asymmetrical sleeves or a large interesting collar. Off-shoulder tops in pinstripes show off the baby bump wonderfully. Given its versatility, denim shirts (or shirt dresses) are always a good pick since you can accessorise them your way.

Classic Indian

Anarkali suits, it seems, were made for pregnant women. Buy one with a high empire line so that it sits just above the baby bump. The umpteen amount of material below the waist line will take care of the bulges, but avoid ‘kalidars’ that start from the neckline. The stretch in the ‘kalis’ on the baby bump does not look very appealing. Short kurtas with voluminous salwars also look good. And if you are stuck with a formal event like a marriage or party, nothing beats the comfort and ease of a draped saree. Most are ready-to-wear, and the draped pallu, either pleated on the sides or from back to front, adds an interesting dimension to the saree. Tie a belt above the baby bump on the saree and be a showstopper at any event. Shararas or lehengas with a knee-length kurti (remember Kareena Kapoor for Sabyasachi at Lakme Fashion Week?) also look great while being hugely comfortable.

Accessories

Belts, scarves and the right shoes are a must-have in every stylish momma-to-be’s closet. Partner coats, shrugs and dresses with a thick belt with a large buckle worn over the baby bump for the cutesy mommy look. And if you are wearing lowers that sit below the baby bump, go in for a thin belt in a striking colour for attention. Stock scarves in a variety of prints, fabrics and lengths for those days when everything you own looks dull. Scarves are an instant pick-me-up for any dress. Choose shoes for comfort to minimise any chances of falls. Invest in a good pair of sneakers, boots and wedges if you love heels.

Prints

When it comes to choosing clothes with prints, it is best to stick to monochromatic colour schemes and smaller prints than bolder ones. They will help synchronise the visual body shape into a more linear plane. But do not limit yourself when it comes to colours-pink, yellows, greens, reds-indulge in whatever suits your mood.

Flaunting that baby bump with panache, and donning the right accessories, is the bottomline to picking the right maternity wear.