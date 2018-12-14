8 maternity clothing brands for moms-to-be to check out

With a constant change in a pregnant woman’s body shape and size, proper maternity outfits are a must-have for every mom-to-be to ensure she remains absolutely comfortable. That doesn’t mean she will have to compromise on fashion and rely on baggy attires. We bring you a list of eight such maternity brands available in India.

Momz Joy

This brand claims to offer over 400 styles of designer maternity and feeding dresses, as mentioned on the official website. The collection also includes nightwear and lingerie for expecting mothers. Price: Rs 2,199 onwards

MomToBe

With a range of maternity dresses, bottoms and kurtas in various designs, this maternity brand aims to cater to the “trendy” mother. The garments are made of skin-friendly, stretchable fabrics to adapt to a woman’s changing body curves. Price: Rs 899 onwards

Ziva Maternity

This maternity brand’s collections include comfortable gowns, tops, bottoms, salwar suits and sleepwear. Some of the outfits have concealed zip openings on the sides that are suitable for nursing. Price: Rs 390 onwards

Morph Maternity

From tops and bottoms to ethnic ensembles, Morph offers formal and casual maternity attire. It also has a separate collection of maternity lingerie, including leak-proof ones needed for nursing. Price: Rs 795 onwards

Ajio maternity wear

The maternity section of this brand lays out an attractive collection of floral print maternity dresses, maternity skirts and tops, and wrap dresses, among others, with designer sleeves, for those evenings out when none of your old clothes fit! Price: Rs 390 onwards

Mama Couture

This maternity clothing brand has a range of western and ethnic wears, from jeans, palazzos, skirts, tunics, along with maternity underpants, tailormade to suit the needs of each trimester and beyond. It also has a good collection of maternity party wear. Price: Rs 1300 onwards

Mine4Nine

Choose the colour, print, fabric, length, type and neck design from a wide collection of outfits available here. The collection ranges from midi and maxi dresses to jumpsuits. Price: Rs 549 onwards

Blush 9

From ponchos, tunics to wrap tops and shrugs, this maternity brand, which is available at various clothing stores, aims at every mom-to-be who doesn’t want to give up on being a fashionista. Price: Rs 1,020 onwards