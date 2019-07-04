Malaika on dating Arjun as a single mother: ‘Still my son’s concierge service for everything’

Dating as a single parent may be challenging at times but for Malaika Arora, it is all about striking a balance. The celebrity mother, who recently made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor official, opened up on whether her relationship has had an impact on her son Arhaan.

Advertising

“Having a relationship doesn’t change anything for me as a parent,” Malaika was quoted as saying. Talking about her role as a single mother, she said, “I’m still my son’s concierge service for everything like every mother is. How am I any less of a mother then? In fact, as a single parent, you tend to overcompensate to ensure the kid doesn’t feel an absence in his life. Arbaaz and I have parted as a couple, but we make sure nothing affects our son. It’s a lot better this way.”

Also Read| Dating can be tricky for single parents, but it’s worth the effort

With so much moral judgement around single parents who date, many of them are naturally worried about whether and how they can break the news to their child. If yes, how would their child react? Teenagers, for instance, may sometimes find it uncomfortable to talk about their mother dating.

Advertising

For Malaika, things have fortunately not been so difficult. “I have to give my son a lot of credit for that. He has been very understanding and supportive of me. That was essential for me. My happiness matters the most to him and his happiness, to me. He has been instrumental in shaping my life. There were really no plans of being in another relationship, but things happened organically,” she said.

Even as you move on in life, your child might not be able to adjust to the changes immediately, especially if his or her parents have just had a messy divorce. In such cases, the parents need to ensure their child’s doubts and apprehensions are addressed and he or she is comforted. “Arbaaz and I have moved on, amicably. We have to be sensitive to our child (Arhaan) and his needs…I was just sure that I have to give my child a stable environment, and to date, it has been my number one priority,” said Malaika.

As for exercising her choices a single mother, Malaika added, “I don’t listen to what people have to say about me. I just care for what my son, my family, my partner and my friends think. I was working, and taking care of Arhaan then, and I am doing that even now. The only difference is that, back then, I was married, and now I am not. What is the hoopla all about? It’s great for people who have had long-standing marriages. But I look at things differently. Something didn’t work out, but now I have a second chance at love and companionship. Second chances are hard to come by and the most amazing opportunities in life. So, why shouldn’t I or millions of other women like me take that chance?”