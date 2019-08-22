Do you believe in ‘lazy parenting’? Here’s how it can be good for kids

With so many duties and challenges involved in raising a child, parenting can be anything but lazy. So, how is “lazy parenting” gaining attention among people?

Turns out the name of this parenting approach is a little misleading since “lazy parenting” does not really have anything to do with laziness or being uninvolved.

What is lazy parenting?

In fact, lazy parenting is being hailed as an antidote to helicopter parenting, which, on the other hand, can have a negative impact on kids. Lazy parenting is defined as an intentional passive parenting approach whereby you give your kids the time and space to play independently, with the risk of injury instead of hovering over them. This also means when your child says he or she is ‘bored’, parents don’t have to worry about how to entertain their little one.

Can lazy parenting benefit kids?

Research has time and again emphasised on the importance of free play, which helps in developing self-directed executive function. It also reduces stress, anxiety and depression in children, according to the American Association of Pediatrics (AAP).

How else can lazy parenting help your child? Allowing the child to develop a sense of self-efficacy will boost his or her confidence, build adulting skills and make them take responsibility for their actions. After all, you cannot shield your child forever. So, you stand by your child and support him or her but avoid doing things on their behalf. Limit boundaries for your child and within that they should be allowed the freedom to explore and exercise their choice.

With greater awareness about parenting and how it influences a child’s development, several parenting trends are gaining popularity among people. Apart from lazy parenting, parents also adopt other styles, from alloparenting to tag team parenting.