Kylie Jenner opens up about ‘baby blues’; says she ‘cried nonstop’ for three weeks

Motherhood is not easy. It brings along various challenges and celebs, too, are not immune to it. Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, who welcomed a son in February this year, opened up about her “baby blues” following the birth.

Speaking about her struggles in the latest episode of the second season of The Kardashians, Kylie revealed, “I cried for, like, three weeks … every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad. But I feel better mentally. I’m not crying every day so that’s great. I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally.”

The 25-year-old said it was just the baby blues, “It’s just the baby blues, and then it kind of goes away. I had it with Stormi too,” she confessed to her sister Kendall Jenner, who felt that Kylie’s postpartum hormones were “probably all over the place.”

Confessing more on the show, she added, “I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google [that] they call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks. After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues.”

Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi. (Photo: Kylie Jenner/ Instagram) Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi. (Photo: Kylie Jenner/ Instagram)

The entrepreneur also shared she hadn’t had a night out in nearly a year and in fact, she backed out at the last minute from an event she planned to attend with her younger sister to stay with her son and daughter Stormi whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

In March, Kylie had posted a video on Instagram stories where she talked about the postpartum struggles she was going through at that time. “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she said. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that.”

She added that while “it might look a lot easier for other people,” she was having a “hard” time herself.

In another video that she posted on TikTok two months later, the reality star updated that her hormones were beginning to “level out”.

