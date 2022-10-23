scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Kylie Jenner opens up about ‘baby blues’; says she ‘cried nonstop’ for three weeks

"I cried for, like, three weeks… every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad," Kylie Jenner revealed on 'The Kardashians'

Kylie Jenner gave birth to a son in February this year. (Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Motherhood is not easy. It brings along various challenges and celebs, too, are not immune to it. Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, who welcomed a son in February this year, opened up about her “baby blues” following the birth.

Speaking about her struggles in the latest episode of the second season of The Kardashians, Kylie revealed, “I cried for, like, three weeks … every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad. But I feel better mentally. I’m not crying every day so that’s great. I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally.”

Also Read |Pregnant Kylie Jenner reflects on ‘blessings’ and ‘heartaches’ as she welcomes 2022

The 25-year-old said it was just the baby blues, “It’s just the baby blues, and then it kind of goes away. I had it with Stormi too,” she confessed to her sister Kendall Jenner, who felt that Kylie’s postpartum hormones were “probably all over the place.”

Confessing more on the show, she added, “I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google [that] they call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks. After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar mapPremium
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar map
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...Premium
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...
Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi. (Photo: Kylie Jenner/ Instagram)

The entrepreneur also shared she hadn’t had a night out in nearly a year and in fact, she backed out at the last minute from an event she planned to attend with her younger sister to stay with her son and daughter Stormi whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

Also Read |Kylie Jenner says postpartum life has ‘not been easy’ after the birth of son Wolf

In March, Kylie had posted a video on Instagram stories where she talked about the postpartum struggles she was going through at that time. “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she said. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that.”

She added that while “it might look a lot easier for other people,” she was having a “hard” time herself.

Advertisement

In another video that she posted on TikTok two months later, the reality star updated that her hormones were beginning to “level out”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 06:44:38 pm
Next Story

Kerala Governor seeks resignation of VCs of 9 universities in state by Monday morning

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement