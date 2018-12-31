Koffee with Karan 6: Sonam, Rhea, Harshvardhan talk about parents and sibling relationship

Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor recently featured on Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee with Karan, where they talked about their relationship with their parents and with each other. Here are excerpts from the show:

On Anil Kapoor’s relationship with children

On the talk show, Rhea Kapoor talked about how sister Sonam Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor had the “funniest dynamic”. “Sonam and my father have the funniest dynamic on this planet…they are so sensitive to each other, and AK and I are more like friends,” Rhea added about herself. Sibling and actor Harshvardhan Kapoor also talked about his friendly bond with his father.

On being overwhelmed around siblings

Shedding light on their personal equation with each other, the Kapoor siblings highlighted how a strong feminine presence in the house made Harshvardhan “semi-introverted”. “When Harsh was growing up, he had all those issues that people write about…he was a lefty but the teacher wanted to make it right…She (their mother) is very, very protective about him,” said Rhea.

Sonam added, “He (Harshvardhan) is an introvert and he is very, very shy and people sometimes mistake that and she gets really upset.”

On Anil Kapoor being honest with his children

Rhea Kapoor revealed how her father didn’t mince his words to explain why she need not become an actress. “…he was just afraid that I’d be like a heroine’s sister and just like, lurking around and whatever…he could see through my personality…my father is very honest,” she expressed.

On the siblings having different personalities

Anil Kapoor, who also featured on the show through an unplugged video, talked about how each of his children grew up to be unique personalities. While Sonam is extremely outspoken, Rhea is more “quite and poker (faced)”. Harshvardhan, on the other hand, is one with a complex personality but is “the most mature and the most sensible”, Kapoor said.