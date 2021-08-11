Kim Kardashian on her parenting style: ‘I don’t get super-stressed or impatient’

Kim Kardashian said her kids "get along so well and have so much love for each other". (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Every parent has their own unique style of raising their kids. And while there aren’t any right or wrong ways, it is ultimately the dream of every parent to watch their kids grow up and become good human beings.

Reality TV star, entrepreneur and American socialite Kim Kardashian got real about raising her four children recently, when she spoke with Parents.com. She is mother to daughters North (8) and Chicago (3), and sons Saint (5) and Psalm (2), whom she shares with estranged husband rapper Kanye West.

On her parenting superpower, Kim told the outlet that she is “naturally very calm”. “I don’t get super-stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids aged 5 and under running around.”

The 40-year-old also said that she finds it difficult to say ‘no’ to her kids. “When my kids want something (typically candy), they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me. I usually give in and give them what they want,” she was quoted as saying.

On the other aspects of her parenting, the mother-of-four said she loves “post-bathtime snuggles” and it is the best time of the day for her. “My kids love to cuddle with me in bed and read books to wind down. I could snuggle with them all the time; it’s the best.”

Kim, who has filed for divorce from Kanye, said that just like other parents, she, too, finds it difficult to get her kids to dress up for school in the morning, and that it is the worst time of the day for her. “North loves to pick out her own outfits, so sometimes getting dressed takes longer than planned,” she said.

She also said she hates doing homework with her children, but loves swimming with them.

Kim, who herself has a large family with many siblings, said her kids “get along so well and have so much love for each other”. “It reminds me of growing up with Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob. There’s something so special about having a big family, and I’m happy my babies get that experience the way I did.”

While the flip side of having four kids is “keeping their rooms neat and organised, especially their closets”, Kim is “working on nailing an on-time bedtime so they aren’t tired”.

“Bedtime is such a challenge with four kids! It’s rare that I get all of them down as planned, but now that North is older, she’s become my little sidekick and helps me with the younger ones. It’s actually so cute,” she told the outlet.

