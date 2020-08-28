Kids will never let you feel lonely: Actor Jay Bhanushali

Actor Jay Bhanushali is a father of three kids, and he says his lockdown experience has been pretty smooth. (Picture courtesy: PR handout/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Actor Jay Bhanushali is a family man. His Instagram account is filled with heartwarming pictures of his beautiful family. A father of three, Jay was recently away from his kids and wife, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi which, he says, was extremely difficult for him. As a result, he returned home.

In an exclusive interaction with Express Parenting, the actor and television anchor talked about his family, his lockdown experience as a father, and leaning on wife Mahhi Vij for support. Read on.

“When I had started shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi, I was really anxious. But, I am back home now, because it was getting really difficult for me as a family man with three kids. In the last four months, we were all together. And suddenly to be asked to stay alone, I could not do that; I tried my best. But I was missing my whole family a lot, and felt lonely. The initial few days [of shooting] were extremely difficult — especially when I did not have anyone waiting for me after the shoot. Otherwise, my kids are always there to ask me thousands of questions,” he shared.

In the last few months, Jay and Mahhi did everything for their one-year-old daughter Tara, in the absence of a nanny, which made it all the more difficult for him to stay away from her. “From taking care of her to giving her a bath, and doing every single thing for her. Then suddenly she didn’t see her father as much. I realised that she had been missing me a lot. After my shoots, she would want to be with me, give me long hugs, etc. When I was away, it was a nice feeling knowing that my baby is missing me, but I felt bad, too, because I was not able to give her time,” he said.

The lockdown has certainly been more challenging for children, because it has both confined and confused them. But Jay said the four months were not that difficult for him, in comparison to the experiences of his other ‘actor friends’, who are staying without their families. “Kids will never give you a chance to be alone. They will be around you all the time, shouting and playing. So, you will never feel low at any point. And that is why four months were a smooth ride for us. My kids have adjusted to the situation. They have not stepped out at all. They do not go down to play, they don’t even ask us to take them anywhere.

“Before the pandemic, they used to ask us to take them to the beach, or some play area. But, now they know the situation is quite bad. While they are too young to understand the consequences, they have each other and us, so they don’t miss their friends as much. They know they have to take precautions if and when they step out — they keep telling me to take care of myself,” Jay remarked.

The actor said he considers his wife Mahhi to be his backbone. “Now, when I am shooting, I know Mahhi is there to take care of everything single-handedly. I know she will give her best. That is the confidence a husband gets when he knows there is a caring wife and mother. That is the reason I am able to step out of the house and go to work.”

The actor said that while he is the calmer parent, his wife is more finicky about things. “She panics easily, when she sees the kids react in a certain way, or do something wrong. I am the one who tells her to give it time, but she wants to rush to the doctor first!” the actor said.

