Sending kids to kindergarten? ‘Everything will be fine,’ writes mom to stressed parents

Sending a child to kindergarten for the first time can be really overwhelming for parents. And that’s what writer and mother Gail Hoffer-Loibl also felt the first time she sent her oldest child to kindergarten but did not let her son have an idea about it.

In a social-media post, the mother recalled how she did her “best to hide my nerves to keep my son from picking up on my anxiety and becoming worried himself.”

Her apprehensions were real, something most parents will relate to. “I had no idea what the year would bring, and my mind buzzed with questions: Will he adapt to the school environment? Will he get along with his classmates? Will he like his teacher? Will he behave? Will he meet expectations?” she wrote on social media. The fears, however, gradually lessened with each passing day.

By sharing her experience, Gail wants parents to stop worrying about sending their kids to kindergarten. “With each school day attended, a little bit of my worry eased. Not just my son, but my husband and I, became more acclimated to school life. We learned along with him. We got through the struggles with him. And, sure enough, our son finished kindergarten and went on to have an excellent year in first grade. Your kids will get there, too,” she wrote.

The mother went on to share some tips for parents to cope with the stress of sending kids to kindergarten. Here’s what she wrote:

1. Don’t compare your child to anyone else

Some kids come in to kindergarten knowing how to read novels; others have barely mastered their ABCs. It is important to focus on your own child’s educational growth and not get caught up in the comparison game. Each child has unique strengths and weaknesses that deserve attention.

2. Be involved in the classroom

My child is enrolled in a special program built on parental involvement, and I have seen this benefit my son firsthand. Being able to volunteer in his classroom enables me to get a in depth look at student teacher dynamics, while providing much needed assistance to the teacher. Of course, classroom volunteering is hard for many parents, so look for other ways to help out. Volunteer to shop for classroom supplies, sharpen pencils, or run the class email list. You will find investing in your child’s school experience to be extremely rewarding.

3. Remember you are child’s advocate

We all hope our children’s foray into school will be without issue. But, of course, challenges arise. While respecting the knowledge and experience of their educators, it is important for your child to know you are their for them and will advocate for their best interest.

4. Don’t base your kid’s success on the first weeks of school

Some kids take to school right away, others need a bit more time. If your kid falls in the latter category, give them time. You’d be surprised by how much things can change after they’ve been in school for more than a few months.

5. Everything will be OK

Maybe, I shouldn’t say that without knowing your child, but I’m going to say it anyway. No matter how your child’s first year goes, they will get through it — and so will you.”