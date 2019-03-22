‘Kids like to get involved when I paint wall murals,’ says artist Taruna Singh

By Ritika Jain

Take inspiration from Taruna Singh, a PR executive turned full-time independent artist, to paint away to your heart’s content and turn that blank wall into a cherished treasure for your child’s room or living area.

Taruna is a self-styled, free spirited artist whose artwork pops up in restaurants, hotels, retail outlets and even people’s homes. She caught our attention at Fat Butterfly Bakery & Cafe, Gurgaon, where she’s painted a beautiful floral shower. Taruna’s work is a reflection of her personality. It exudes patience and calm, love and playfulness, and especially joy, so it’s apt for her to have named her Facebook page Art Joy by Taruna Singh.

Having spent 15 years in a corporate job and having had her fill, she turned to her muse — nature — and hasn’t stopped painting since 2009. Her first mural was for her mom, a tree of life painted with permanent markers on a wall where no frame would stay hanging because of the breeze. Somehow she’s been getting more and more work through word of mouth, her next assignment being one for Udaipur’s royal family. She confesses to be a very social person and mingles well with the families she gets invited to paint for. “At times, they send me notes saying we miss you because I’ve spent months in their home, trying to understand their aesthetics and making sure they’ll get what they love”, she says.

“I have two nieces, 11 and 5, and they want to become artists too. All kids who watch me work want to get involved. While I can’t let them paint the wall with me, I let them mix colours and pass me the brushes. Some people find it meditative just to see me at work because at times, I can be up on my ladder for eight to 10 hours. It easily takes around 15 days to finish a single mural and I like to work at my own pace. It’s exhausting but also gratifying to make something so personal for someone. I do it just so I can see the smile on their faces,” says the passionate girl.

She herself has been schooled in the charming Lawrence School, Sanawar and both her parents are amateur artists. Her family owns farmland in Hisar, and having a background in agriculture easily translates into an affinity for wildlife and nature. She has started a personal project to promote wildlife awareness — a series of sketches — which will culminate into an exhibition soon. They might make it on to cushion covers too since she’d like to marry her love for interiors with her drawing skills. She has already sold a whole bunch of lamp shades through social media, and will be completing another order of themed lamps for a baby shower.

Taruna has painted 15-feet-wide walls for a nursery, canvases for a store called Soul Struck in GK, and even a bike seat for her friend Hari (of Hari and Sukhmani fame). With a laugh, she says, “He wanted me to make him a tribal village. It took some convincing but we ended up with a Chinese dragon. The most exciting part of my work is the research work, the running through ideas with a client to create something new. If I’m painting a specific plant, I like to study the shape of its leaves and flowers, how they connect with each other, and most importantly, the texture. If the mural is for a child, I like reading up on the characters they like. Once, the mom wanted Peppa Pig and other cartoons and the dad wanted some soccer influence for the to-be-born, so I mixed it all up and both parents were happy.”

Having had no formal education in art, she sometimes has to look up who people are referring to or check what Madhubani art is like. Having said that, she goes all out and takes the creative liberty to change colour palettes, add a pop of colour wherever she likes, as long as she’s happy with the result. She has made wall murals in Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Alsisar (Rajasthan). When she travels to other cities, she is only too happy to stay with her clients as a house guest.

Everyone has their own sensibilities but Taruna has some useful tips for parents before starting on their own mural.