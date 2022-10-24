‘The kids have been the biggest shift’, says Anne Hathaway about transitioning into motherhood

The Devil Wears Prada actor Anne Hathaway has impeccable acting skills and a striking fashion style, but she is also a hands-on mother. While appearing on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show earlier this week, the 39-year-old actor opened up about her children Jonathan and Jack, and how being a mother affects her choice of work.

Sharing her thought on how her life transitioned after becoming a mother, she said, “I have to say, the ‘kids’ thing has been the biggest shift.” The actor also revealed that her kids are an important factor when choosing which projects are worth her time. She believes that her becoming a mother has re-prioritised everything for her. “So it’s actually made me a bit choosier because something really has to be so excellent to spend time away from them because they’re so precious to me,” she added.

Calling her kids “the most sacred part of my life by a long shot,” she added, “When I do accept something, it puts greater pressure on me to make it worth the time that I’ve spent away from them.”

The actor also revealed that she is extremely excited to show her children The Devil Wears Prada when they come of age. “It’s just such a joy of a film, and it’s so well-crafted, and it’s so funny, and I love what it’s about,” Hathaway added.

Earlier when the actor was expecting her second child, she had talked about how pregnancy is not “always a straight line” at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. She was quoted as saying, “There is a one-sided narrative to this, and of course it’s wonderful that we celebrate the happy moment when it’s ready to share. I think there is a silence around the moments before that and they are not all happy, and in fact a lot of them are quite painful. I think that pain is that these women feel like ‘we’re the only ones going through it.”

