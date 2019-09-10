Kerala toddler falls off moving car: Safety tips to follow while travelling with a baby

A toddler from Kerala thankfully remained unharmed after she fell off her sleeping mother’s lap from a moving jeep.

The 13-month-old baby slipped off in Rajamal within Munnar forest range, on their way back from a temple visit in Tamil Nadu. She managed to crawl up to a nearby check post, where she was rescued by officials.

#WATCH Kerala: A one-year-old child falls out of a moving car in Munnar region of Idukki district. The girl child was later rescued and handed over to the parents. (08.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/tlI7DtsgxU — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

Parents have to be extremely cautious when they are travelling with a baby. Necessary precautions need to be taken when you are taking your baby out on a drive. Here are some safety tips to keep in mind.

1. Use baby car seat

If your baby is too small, place them in a baby car seat but make sure it is of the appropriate age and has the right size. This will keep your baby safe from jerks and jumps.

2. Buckle up

Before you begin to drive, buckle up your baby and check if he or she is wearing the seat belt right until the time you stop the car.

3. Seat your baby at the back

It is always advisable to put your baby on the back seat to minimise chances of injury which can happen if seated in front.

4. Pay continuous attention

Never leave your baby unattended. Pay close attention to your little one all throughout the journey. If you are travelling with someone else, you can take turns to keep a check on the baby.

5. Avoid using mobile phone

Don’t use a mobile phone while driving to avoid any distraction.

6. Put the child lock

Don’t forget to put the child lock on while travelling with your baby. This will protect your child from slipping off the car or being injured.

7. Drive safely

Even after you have taken all precautions, don’t drive too fast while travelling with your baby. Follow traffic rules and drive safely.

8. Check the back seat before leaving

Before you step out of the car, don’t forget to check the back seat to ensure your baby is not left alone inside the car. To ensure you remember this, keep a belonging like a mobile phone or wallet at the back.