When Katherine Schwarzenegger got candid about changes post the arrival of her second child

Expanding the family may seem like a good idea with more kids walking around, but it comes with more responsibilities and often brings about changes in the life of parents.

It seems Katherine Schwarzenegger can relate to it personally. The mother-of-two opened up about the changes that have come up in her life following the birth of her second baby, whom she shares with husband Chris Pratt.

According to Katherine, having more than one kid around the house is far different from having just one. “For me, the biggest transition has really just been sleeping, because it feels like when they both sleep, it’s amazing,” she told E! News. “Then, when one of them wakes up, it really just changes everything.”

Talking about time management and hacks to make things easier, she said, “I’m really open to learning any hack humanly possible when it comes to making things easier or making a better use of your time.” To connect with other mothers and explore more about parenting, the 32-year-old hosts a weekly Instagram Live called “BDA Baby”—a.k.a. Before, During, After Baby.

“Being able to connect with different people has made becoming a mom during a pandemic really much more supportive,” she said, adding, “And, made it feel like there’s a community around you.”

She also spoke about her family and the love she gets from them, especially her weekly Sunday meals at mom Maria Shriver’s house. Katherine and Chris, who got married in 2019, are parents to two kids: two-year-old Lyla and four-month-old Eloise Christina.

