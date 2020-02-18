Kate Middleton talks motherhood and parenting in her first podcast interview

The Duchess, who has three children under 10, said that when she had her first baby in 2013, she was overwhelmed by the support of the public. The Duchess, who has three children under 10, said that when she had her first baby in 2013, she was overwhelmed by the support of the public.

It seems that parenting struggles are not limited to regular folk; the royalty experiences them from time to time, too. In her first ever podcast interview, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton sat down with host Giovanna Fletcher, and got super candid and real about her experiences: from her own childhood, to motherhood, to her personal parenting style, and the highs and lows of raising three young kids.

Speaking about her childhood, the Duchess said, “I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun. I’m very lucky I come from a very strong family. My parents were hugely dedicated to us, my siblings. I really appreciate now, as a parent, how much they sacrificed for us”.

The Duchess, who is on a tour around the UK meeting parents and caregivers, looking to embolden the future generation, commented: “I think the things that really resonate with me most are the simple things, and I see that now with my children. Life now, is so busy. And sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment. I remember that from my childhood — doing the simple things, going for walks together — and that’s really what I try to do with my children as well, because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures”.

The Duchess, who has three children under 10, said that when she had her first baby — Prince George — in 2013, she was overwhelmed by all the support she received from the public. “This was something everyone was excited about and we were hugely grateful for the support that the public has shown us and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public,” she said.

When Fletcher asked if she struggles with ‘mum guilt’, the Duchess confessed, “Absolutely! Anyone who doesn’t is actually lying. It is a constant challenge, even for mums who aren’t necessarily working, but are pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life. You are always questioning your own decisions and your own judgments, and that starts from the moment you have a baby,” she admitted.

Throwing light on the difficulties she faced during her pregnancy, the Duchess said that she suffered from “very bad morning sickness”. “So, I’m not the happiest of pregnant people. It was definitely a challenge, not just for me but also for your loved ones around you. William didn’t feel he could do much to help and it’s hard for everyone to see you suffering from that,” she shared.

The solo interview brought out a new, interesting and relatable side to the Duchess. Titled ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby‘, the podcast was released February 15.

