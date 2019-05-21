Kate Middleton talks about why new parents feel ‘a sense of isolation’ when a child is born

Kate Middleton recently opened up on the kinds of difficulties new parents face on welcoming children.
Mother to three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly acknowledged the “sense of isolation” most new parents face, in a letter to child development experts she is collaborating with.
“I can understand that people are nervous about asking for help for fear of judgment, and how that sense of isolation can quickly become overriding and debilitating for any new parent,” the royal mother-of-three was quoted as saying.
For a year now, Kate has been actively working with the Royal Foundation on early childhood development. “In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life,” she was quoted by Kensington Palace.
“90 per cent of our adult brains are developed before the age of five and what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops. That’s why I think it’s so important, whether we’re parents or carers or family members, to really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really young age,” Kate explained.
“I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults,” she said ahead of the unveiling of Back to Nature Garden, pictures of which were shared on social media.
The garden, according to Kensington Palace, is part of her work on early childhood development to provide children the opportunity to spend time outdoors. “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children,” she added.
As per a study by Barcelone Institute of Global Health in Spain, children who grow up close to parks and green spaces are more likely to develop better attention span, impacting their overall development and school performance.
Over the past few months, Kate’s children have also helped their mother by gathering “moss, leaves and twigs” to decorate the garden. “I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together,” the Duchess said in an interview with BBC.