The parenting trick Kate Middleton, Prince William use to discipline their kids

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been quite openly talking about their parenting methods. The mother-of-three has been focussing on early childhood development, while adopting innovative parenting styles to raise her kids.

When it comes to discipline, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly never shout at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Instead, they use the “chat sofa” method, reported The Sun.

“The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them. Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal,” a source was quoted as saying.

It was further revealed that among the duo, Kate is the “slightly stricter” parent. The royal children’s nanny Maria Borrallo made all decisions in agreement with the royal parents.

“Kate and William, along with Maria, are strict with the children but have this magic ability to appear not to be,” the source continued. “It is a military operation but you would never guess it because they work ferociously hard on their children’s upbringing and making it seem relaxed and happy for the three of them.”

Kate and William also make sure they listen to what their children have to say. “They are very good at listening to the children but being firm,” the source added.

The royal children, as per the insider, behave “impeccably” during any visit, without any tantrums or food throwing; the children eat what they are served. “They queue up with the rest of the kids and parents in the Harness Room restaurant and ask for no special favours,” the source was further quoted as saying.

