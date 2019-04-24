Kate Middleton has adopted a parenting method that is good for every child

A royal child is usually trained to follow strict traditions and rules, but Kate Middleton is making sure her children enjoy the freedom to pick up new hobbies and follow them.

The Duchess of Cambridge may have reportedly picked up this parenting style from a book The Modern Mother’s Handbook: How To Raise A Happy, Healthy, Smart, Disciplined and Interesting Child, Starting From Birth, to the author of which she had also sent a fan letter. One of the parenting tips in the book encourages parents to expose kids to as many fun and different experiences as possible. And the Duchess is following the same for his kids.

Prince George, for instance, is known to love planes. At Trooping the Colours in 2016, Kate was spotted getting down to her son’s eye level to watch planes together. Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, is passionate about horses. “She (Kate) emphasised that Charlotte has this passion about horses and although she doesn’t echo it, she’ll do her best to champion and encourage it,” equestrian Natasha Baker was quoted as saying.

Dr Jerry Cammarata, author of The Fun Book of Fatherhood: A Paternity Leave Dad-Tale of a Pioneer, writes, “A hobby can help set the personality, character and actions of children by traveling out of the familiar and widening their circle of friends and interests.”

Pursuing hobbies can develop your child’s overall personality and also build confidence. They also learn to strike a balance between their academics and co-curricular activities.

According to Sue West, Department of Human Development and Family Studies, New York State College of Human Ecology, parents “can encourage children to pursue hobbies by listening for clues as to what they might be interested in, then supporting that interest at each child’s own pace. Offer your own expertise and support, but watch out for the temptation to identify too much with what your child is doing. Even if you enjoy the same hobby, children’s success or failure is their own – not yours!”