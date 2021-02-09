Kate Hudson discusses co-parenting with three of her kids’ fathers

Kate Hudson is an accomplished actor, but she regrets that she has never had a relationship with her biological dad, actor Bill Hudson. Kate recently shared during an interview with Sunday TODAY that she and her brother Oliver have “felt the sting of being estranged” from their father, even as they had a loving stepfather in actor Kurt Russell.

“I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common,” she told host Willie Geist. “I think it’s important for people to talk about that. Sometimes we need a little bit of talk and humour to move us to a place where we can heal from some of the wounds that have affected us from our families.”

The actor further suggested in the interview that this is the reason she is committed to co-parenting with the three fathers of her children. Kate is mother to daughter Rani Rose (2), whom she shares with partner Danny Fujikawa; Bingham (9), whose dad is her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy; and Ryder (17), whose father is Kate’s ex-husband Chris Robinson.

On co-parenting, the actor advises that it is important to put the kids first. “The only expectations I really have that are really high in my life is with my kids, and with, like, family stuff,” she was quoted. She added: “Other than that, it’s like, I just let it go… I work my a** off and then I walk away and I hope for the best.”