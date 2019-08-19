Karan Johar on kids Yash-Roohi: ‘I have never been loved with such pure innocence’

Becoming a parent can be overwhelming and that’s what Karan Johar is experiencing each day with his kids Yash and Roohi.

In a recent interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, KJo talked about how getting “pure unadulterated love” from his kids has shaped him. “I think it’s changed me in more ways than I can actually explain. I can’t believe that I have people who call me ‘Dadda’…who kind of say ‘don’t go’ when I am leaving the room and who kind of come and just need me to hug them. I’ve never felt that before. I’ve never been in a really serious relationship. So, this kind of love, it just hits me really hard. I don’t think I’ve been loved in that kind of pure innocent way ever. Like you know there have been love from friendships and love from parents and members of my family but I haven’t seen this pure unadulterated love,” he confessed.

Sharing how parenting has impacted him, he added, “I’m sure it’s impacting me as a human being. I know it’s made me more responsible in a certain way. I’m feeling a certain sensitivity in general that I don’t think I had earlier in my head and heart and soul…I can’t believe they are mine and I can’t believe they will be mine forever. I just can’t get over it. I have an out-of-body emotional experience every morning I see them, when they call me ‘Dadda’ and I say ‘my son, my daughter’ and I am like ‘they are my children’. I’m still grappling with that emotion. It’s beautiful…like a huge ball of love in my heart right now and I just don’t know what to do with it.”

Being a single parent is not easy, and the film producer is battling the challenges. A while ago, he said in a chat show that single parenthood is “scary and daunting”. “All I can do is love with all my heart…All I can do is also make sure that they do the right thing because I have grown up very strongly with a very strong sense of right and wrong by my parents,” he had said.