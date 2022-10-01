Kanye West admitted fighting with Kim Kardashian over co-parenting: ‘I co-created the children’

Kanye West, who is now known as Ye, has finally addressed his co-parenting issues with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian after the rapper went public about not being able to make decisions for his kids.

Appearing on the chat show Good Morning America, Kanye said that he had to ‘fight’ with Kim in order to be heard in co-parenting the children he shared with Kim.

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter,” he opined on the show Thursday.

The rapper who shares four kids with Kim– North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, re-affirmed that he has a “right to have a voice” when it comes to the future of his kids. “As a dad and as a Christian … I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating.”

The Yeezy designer reiterated that he wants the kids to attend his private Christian school, Donda Academy even if it means splitting time between their school and the rapper’s Donda Academy.

Comparing his Gap and Adidas fallouts with the ongoing family issues, Kanye said, “It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. And there’s a parallel. And the parallel does touch on discrimination.”

However, notwithstanding his views on co-parenting, Kanye still apologised to the SKIMS founder for any “stress” he may have caused.

“This is the mother of my children and I apologise for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger,” he said on the show. “But also, ain’t nobody else going to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and the best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

After spending seven years together with the rapper, Kim filed for divorce from him in February 2021. Following this, the former couple was declared legally single in March of this year.

