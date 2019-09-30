Kalki Koechlin announces pregnancy: 6 ways she is planning motherhood differently

Kalki Koechlin recently announced she is five months pregnant with her first child, with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Her child is reportedly due in December 2019.

The expectant mother talked about her pregnancy and revealed plans about childbirth and parenting. Here are six things she said which show how she is planning her journey into motherhood differently:

1. A child out of wedlock

The Gully Boy actress adds to the gradually rising number of single or unmarried parents who chose to have kids out of wedlock even if that may have raised eyebrows. While Kalki and Guy are not exactly dismissive of the idea of marriage, for them, it wasn’t a prerequisite for talking their relationship forward and having a baby together.

2. Baby after 35

Most women, at some point in their lives, have found “well-wishers” cautioning them about their ticking biological clock. Thanks to rising awareness about women’s rights, coupled with advanced reproductive technologies and increased life expectancy, there are finally those like Kalki who are now going for pregnancy only when they are ready for it. The actress is having her first child at the age of 35.

3. Water birth

Kalki revealed that she is planning a natural water birth for her child just like herself. For the uninitiated, a water birth is where the labouring mother is in a birth pool filled with lukewarm water, with at least a part of the labour and delivery or both taking place in it. One of the first advantages of water birth is that it soothes the labouring mom and reduces her pain. The tissues are supple and help in easy descent of the foetus through the birthing canal.

4. Gender-neutral baby name

Kalki has reportedly chosen a gender-neutral name for her baby. “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person, because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have,” she was quoted as saying. Kalki has always been an advocate of gender rights and has voiced her thoughts against sexism and gender stereotyping in society. “It means human rights. It applies to every human being, male, female, transgender or anyone. It’s becoming a huge topic of conversation globally, and I think that’s very important,” she had said in an interview earlier.

5. Using mobile phone during pregnancy

The Sacred Games star is now spending more time walking on the beach with her partner, doing yoga, listening to music and writing, instead of spending too much time on her mobile phone despite her professional commitments. In fact, she switches off her phone once home, she said in the interview. Multiple studies have suggested that women should have limited exposure to radiation from mobile phones and other gadgets during pregnancy, to reduce the risks of birth defects in the unborn baby. Pregnancy is the time for the mother to keep herself happy, healthy and less stressed, and bond with her baby.

6. Parenting style

Kalki also talked about how she wants to be an “engaged parent…not to have a particular rule, or expectation”. Kalki’s parenting approach is in line with the rising positive parenting trends that centre around healthy upbringing and do away with the tendency to hover the child and assume absolute control.

