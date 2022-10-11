John Legend takes his son Miles to his first NFL game; the pictures will melt your heart

The importance of spending time with your children cannot be stressed enough. It is needless to say that children need your time and emotional presence more than anything else. While weekdays can be tiring and busy for working parents, weekends are for all kinds of fun activities to bond with your kids. This is what singer John Legend did recently.

Also Read | | 4 ways to strengthen the bond with your child

Legend took his son Miles Theodore to his first NFL match, on Sunday. The songwriter also shared a bunch of pictures. “Miles’ first NFL game! Thank you @rams!” the All of Me singer captioned his slideshow. Take a look!

In the first picture, the father-son duo can be seen seated for the match as they both gave million dollar smiles!

(Source: John Legend / Instagram) (Source: John Legend / Instagram)

In the second click, the duo was seen cuddling on the finely-pruned green game field, leaving us in awe.

(Source: John Legend / Instagram) (Source: John Legend / Instagram)

In a rather adorable snapshot, Miles can be seen entering the stadium all decked up in a white t-shirt and narrow black jeans over which he wore a red Gucci jacket and rocked the outfit with an LA Rams cap.

(Source: John Legend / Instagram) (Source: John Legend / Instagram)

Earlier, the singer had also shared another swoon-worthy picture of both his kids, Miles and daughter Luna Simone. In the picture, Luna wore a Halloween-themed t-shirt featuring ghosts and pumpkins and paired it with an orange skirt. She wore a black leather jacket and brown boots as she struck a model pose. Miles posed beside her in a black hoodie, yellow t-shirt, black pants, and black Jordans.

Also Read | | How to spend 30 minutes of quality time with your child daily

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

In August, Chrissy Teigen and Legend announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby after suffering a pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.