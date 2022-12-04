Throwback to when the ‘Legend’ family wore matching jackets; the video will leave you in awe

From disclosing their pregnancy to sharing adorable posts with their kids, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have always candidly shared glimpses of their personal lives on social media. So when John unveiled a limited-edition varsity jacket and debuted it in a family video, how could he have not let us know about it?

Taking to Instagram the All of Me singer shared an adorable family video with Chrissy and their children Luna Simone and Miles Theodore. In the video, the family is seen having a fun photo session as they clicked each other’s pictures using a disposable camera as they all donned white jackets featuring the word ‘Legend’.

We can say they rocked the jackets while setting some major family fashion goals. “Luna, Miles, and Mommy approve the new Legend jackets!” John captioned the post.

The jackets were designed by fashion stylist David Thomas. This collaboration comes a month after ‘Legend’, his eighth studio album, was released.

Recently, John took his son Miles Theodore to his first NFL match and also shared a bunch of pictures. “Miles’ first NFL game! Thank you @rams!” the singer captioned his slideshow.

Earlier, he had also shared some adorable clicks from their breakfast table, leaving us wanting for more. “Breakfast with my babies who have no chill,” he captioned the post.

