scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Throwback to when the ‘Legend’ family wore matching jackets; the video will leave you in awe

"Luna, Miles, and Mommy approve the new Legend jackets!” John captioned the post

John Legend shared an adorable video with family (Source: John Legend/ Instagram)

From disclosing their pregnancy to sharing adorable posts with their kids, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have always candidly shared glimpses of their personal lives on social media. So when John unveiled a limited-edition varsity jacket and debuted it in a family video, how could he have not let us know about it?

Also Read | |John Legend takes his son Miles to his first NFL game; the pictures will melt your heart

Taking to Instagram the All of Me singer shared an adorable family video with Chrissy and their children Luna Simone and Miles Theodore. In the video, the family is seen having a fun photo session as they clicked each other’s pictures using a disposable camera as they all donned white jackets featuring the word ‘Legend’.

We can say they rocked the jackets while setting some major family fashion goals. “Luna, Miles, and Mommy approve the new Legend  jackets!” John captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) 

The jackets were designed by fashion stylist David Thomas. This collaboration comes a month after ‘Legend’, his eighth studio album, was released.

Also Read | |John Legend says it was Chrissy Teigen’s decision to share news, photos of miscarriage

Recently, John took his son Miles Theodore to his first NFL match and also shared a bunch of pictures. “Miles’ first NFL game! Thank you @rams!” the singer captioned his slideshow. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) 

Earlier, he had also shared some adorable clicks from their breakfast table, leaving us wanting for more. “Breakfast with my babies who have no chill,” he captioned the post.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-12-2022 at 02:16:48 pm
Next Story

Security tightened in Karnataka’s Srirangapatna ahead of Hindu Jagarana Vedike yatra

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close