scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence opens up about motherhood: ‘Felt like life started over’

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," Jennifer Lawrence revealed in an interview

Jennifer Lawrence revealed her baby's gender and name. (Photo: AP)

Motherhood is undoubtedly the most beautiful phase of a woman’s life, but at the same time, it may be fraught with a lot of uncertainties and anxiety. Jennifer Lawrence, who welcomed a baby in February with husband Cooke Maroney, recently opened up about motherhood and revealed the gender of the baby as well in an interview with Vogue magazine.

Jennifer who, till now, kept details about the baby under wraps, told the magazine: “It is so scary to talk about motherhood.” According to the actor, the experience is not the same for everyone. “Only because it is so different for everybody. If I say it was amazing from the start, some people will think it was not amazing for me at first, and feel bad,” revealed the actor.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The actor revealed that she and her husband decided to name the baby, who is a boy, ‘Cy’ after her husband’s favourite artist Cy Twombly.

Also Read |Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney welcome first baby

 

Raving about her friends and how they guided her during her pregnancy, she said, “Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, it is scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away. So I felt so prepared to be forgiving. I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?” the outlet quoted her as saying.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she added. “Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They are these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, precious.”

Not only this Jennifer, who has been away from acting, also spoke about her first miscarriage which she suffered in her early 20s, and another one when the actor was shooting for ‘Don’t Look Up‘ in late 2020/early 2021.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
Advertisement

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 04:16:06 pm
Next Story

4% Muslim quota: Congress turns up heat on BJP-wary KCR, Jagan ahead of SC hearing

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Delhi court sends ex-NSE CEO Ravi Narain to two-day ED custody
Money laundering case

Delhi court sends ex-NSE CEO Ravi Narain to two-day ED custody

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals
Watch

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals

No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for at least 2 years: Education Minister

No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for at least 2 years: Education Minister

Saamana editorial supports Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, slams BJP

Saamana editorial supports Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, slams BJP

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement