Jennifer Lawrence opens up about motherhood: ‘Felt like life started over’

Motherhood is undoubtedly the most beautiful phase of a woman’s life, but at the same time, it may be fraught with a lot of uncertainties and anxiety. Jennifer Lawrence, who welcomed a baby in February with husband Cooke Maroney, recently opened up about motherhood and revealed the gender of the baby as well in an interview with Vogue magazine.

Jennifer who, till now, kept details about the baby under wraps, told the magazine: “It is so scary to talk about motherhood.” According to the actor, the experience is not the same for everyone. “Only because it is so different for everybody. If I say it was amazing from the start, some people will think it was not amazing for me at first, and feel bad,” revealed the actor.

The actor revealed that she and her husband decided to name the baby, who is a boy, ‘Cy’ after her husband’s favourite artist Cy Twombly.

Raving about her friends and how they guided her during her pregnancy, she said, “Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, it is scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away. So I felt so prepared to be forgiving. I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?” the outlet quoted her as saying.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she added. “Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They are these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, precious.”

Not only this Jennifer, who has been away from acting, also spoke about her first miscarriage which she suffered in her early 20s, and another one when the actor was shooting for ‘Don’t Look Up‘ in late 2020/early 2021.

