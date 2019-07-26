Is your child responsible enough to stay at home alone?

By Pankaj Singh

In this fast-moving life, where couples are working day in and out, taking care of children at home can be challenging. While grandparents can be the ideal choice, the trend of the nuclear family makes it harder to manage schedules. In such a situation, one of the concerns is whether a child is responsible enough to stay at home alone. While some experts believe that it is not feasible and advisable to leave kids at home, child experts believe that it is also a matter of upbringing.

A recent study says that managing alone makes children independent, while psychologists feel that the concept of staying alone develops complexity that reflects in behavior, which can take them on a destructive path in their teens. Age is not the most important factor when it comes to deciding whether your child is ready to stay alone at home or not. Questions ranging from knowing the safety of the home to learning emergency skills and gauging their level of responsibility are things to consider in these circumstances. There is no ‘magic age’ in which you feel that your child is mature and responsible enough to stay alone at home.

It is advisable to groom your kids from the very beginning to be self-reliant in order to make it a smooth ride, as and when the situation crops up. Also, it is important to make them understand the difference between good and bad, strangers and guests so that they can define the dos and don’ts while staying alone. When you feel that your child is responsible enough to stay home alone, then it is best to set some ground rules and guide your kids, as it helps define discipline in the house. Most importantly, build trust and reflect it, so that they feel responsible and act accordingly. It is suggested to reflect this trust in words and actions so that it boosts the child’s morale.

Here are a few key guidelines that parents should follow, when allowing kids to stay alone at home:

· Provide your kids with an emergency phone list and keep it at a place where kids can find it easily.

· You can get a CCTV camera fixed and get it linked to your cell phone to keep a close check at home.

· Practice an emergency drill so that kids are aware of what they have to do in case of fire, injury or any other emergency.

· Keep detergents, pest controls or any other hazardous substance out of the child’s reach.

· Keep the first-aid box within the reach of kids.

· Kids should be taught basic things like locking the door properly and not to open the door for strangers.

· Keep the kitchen filled with snacks and food, so that they don’t panic.

· Guide them about the keys and locks of the house, so that in case of emergency they know to handle it.

(The writer is Managing Director, Jalsa Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Cambridge Montessori Pre-School.)