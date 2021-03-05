Here’s why Irina Shayk does not understand the term ‘co-parenting’

The supermodel has said she is busy raising her three-year-old daughter Lea, with ex Bradley Cooper. (Photo: Instagram/@irinashayk)

Supermodel Irina Shayk, who is raising her daughter with ex Bradley Cooper, has said that she has never really understood the term ‘co-parenting’. In a recent exclusive interview with Elle, she said she is focused on raising her daughter Lea with Cooper, whom she calls the “the most amazing dad”.

“I never understood the term co-parenting,” Shayk was quoted in the interview. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 per cent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 per cent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”

She further said that while the tabloids frequently write about her relationship with the actor, Shayk is reluctant to talk about him. “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” she said.

Shayk (35) and Cooper (46) continue to be photographed together with their daughter, even though they called it quits in 2019 after four years together. She also said in the interview that Lea — born 2017 — doesn’t see her mother as a supermodel — “just as a mom”.

Additionally, Shayk said she is too busy being a mother to be reading what the press is writing about her. “I don’t read what is out there. Honestly, I’m too busy raising a child. If they want to write articles [about me], they’re doing their job. I’m concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise.”

Previously, a source had told ET that Shayk and Cooper work to be a “team” for their daughter. “Their co-parenting routine and schedule is going smoothly and they have respect for each other. Bradley’s first priority is Lea and Irina is a hands-on mom too,” the source had said.