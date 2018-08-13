I love my kids, but am ambitious too: Tara Sharma Saluja

Tara Sharma, with husband Roopak and sons Zen and Kai. Tara Sharma, with husband Roopak and sons Zen and Kai.

Parenting is all about discovering your special moments, believes actress and mompreneur Tara Sharma.

By Shilpi Madan

She is a successful mompreneur, with her now definitive show on parenting, The Tara Sharma show, crossing over 5. 5 million organic “likes” on YouTube. The platform that invites celebrities to talk about their own childhoods, kids, issues concerning little people…is in its fifth successful season and Tara feels she owes it all to being a mom to her lovable tykes, Zen and Kai.

Excerpts from an interview:

So the boys are nine and seven now. What made you begin the show nine years ago?

See, I was never a big star. The roles dried up further once I became pregnant. This made me think of a work format that would let me be around my children as well as work. That is how the genesis of the show happened. I believe a different phase of my career started after my kids came along.

It has to do with your ingenuity.

Of course. I had to re-tune my way of thinking, open up to reinvention. I did it at the right time. Look around now and you will see most moms are up and about, multi-tasking furiously.

A simple truth of life?

I love my kids, but I need to be working as that gives me satisfaction. Not just looking after my children. I work from home, am there when they return from school. I am around, writing my blog, enjoying productive meals with them during the course of the day, listening to them, playing with them, sharing things.

Be honest. Are you prone to yelling?

Of course (laughs). When things get out of control sometimes, I scream and shout. I am quite candid about that. When I look at calm parents around, I wonder how they stay so composed.

Another confession?

You never know what kind of a mom you will be till you become one. For instance, I am quite ambitious. I am not a very domestic person, I don’t like cooking either. Before I had kids, I thought I would leave them at home and go off for assignments and shoots. But once they were born, everything changed. My mother lives in the same building as us, so I have a great support system. But in all these years (including when my dad was alive), I have barely left them a couple of times and gone. I am not a good ‘leaver’ of kids. I am passionate about my young ones. I want to be there with them, for them, around them. So being planned, structured and systematic in my approach, I have developed and now own nine years of original show content. People often say that I could have got funding, gone places, how my peers are into much more…but I am happy, with my work-life balance.

So do Zen and Kai fight a lot?

Oh, the house is like a boxing ring! But they adore each other too. I wanted a two-year age gap as they are great company for each other and are able to do so much stuff together, like football and cricket.

What do you keep handy to broker peace, especially if you have a work related call to attend?

Lego. A ball. A good book.

What can’t you simply do without?

As horrible as this sounds, my phone. I just can’t do without my phone, as I can work from anywhere. I can be on a conference call with my sponsor, on the cricket field, or be sending email to my team during a football match. It lends me the flexibility to work from anywhere, any time.

One mommy gospel?

Nothing succeeds like old-fashioned love. Be firm. I am a big believer in the mid-path theory. Like there needs to be a balance between screen time and outdoor time. You cannot zap away screen time altogether. That fosters antagonism.

What’s next?

Filmmaker Rajat Kapoor’s Kadak. I shot for it from 6 pm to 6 am, in Mumbai. It suited me perfectly. I used to hug the boys before dinner and meet them in the morning when they woke up for school. Kadak, and Shame, mark my comeback to acting. They are up for release soon.

As mommykins, what do you do in your me-time?

Yoga—three days a week—it makes me feel good and connected to myself. Running is something I love too. Every mom must circle time for herself everyday.

Who is the ‘softie’ parent—you or Roopak?

We bring up the boys together, he chips in aplenty. But yes, being an office-going parent, his word carries more weight than mine (laughs). Since I am around most of the time, sometimes I get taken for a ride by them. But if Roopak tells them to stand in a corner, they know he means business.

How have you changed post motherhood?

I have certainly become a better actress after becoming a mom, as there is a range of untapped emotions to tap into, more experiences to draw from. Like I had to shoot a scene for my movie where I simply break down. It came so naturally to me!

Pearls of wisdom for parents?

Be happy. Have fun. The children grow up so fast that you miss these days. Each day is a learning experience, a beautiful chapter…make the most of it. Be non-judgmental. Each parenting style is dependent upon situations, so just go along with the flow.