Interior decor ideas to boost your child’s creativity

Child room decor ideas: A dull and gloomy room is never appealing to anyone (representative image, source: pexels) Child room decor ideas: A dull and gloomy room is never appealing to anyone (representative image, source: pexels)

By Gabriel Gil

The common assumption that creativity is an inborn skill and not one that can be honed is not entirely true. One of the elements that largely influences creativity is the environment that the individual is in. Kids, more than anyone else, tend to show a high level of creativity. Hence, setting the right environment is important to further improve their creative abilities. The basic thing you can do to is to ensure that your home offers the right vibe. Modifying the interiors of your home is the first step to achieve this. Let us, then, look at five expert-approved ideas that will not only boost your child’s creativity but also enhance the overall ambience.

Set the right tone by playing with colours

A dull and gloomy room is never appealing to anyone, especially children. Ensuring that you have the right shades in the room can go a long way in brightening up your home. Step away from the standard shades of pinks and blues and explore other vibrant ones like shades of yellows, reds, and greens. You can always experiment with different contrasting tones to add a touch of uniqueness. If you feel repainting your home to be out of your decided budget, wallpapers and wall stickers are a cost-effective option to look at.

Read| How to design a gender-neutral nursery for your baby

Make it artsy

Putting up vibrant and child-friendly artwork is a simple way to instantly give your home a glow-up. Merely setting up your kid’s toys or even getting their artwork framed can not only spruce up the space but can even act as a motivation for your child to step up their creativity. Trinkets and other décor items that are deemed safe for children will add an elegant touch. Adding colourful throw pillows are an excellent idea if you like to keep it cosy and comfortable. Lastly, to bring out bookworm in your child, don’t forget to keep a bookshelf.

Themed rooms

Make your kid fall in love with their room and give them the freedom that encourages them to expand their imagination. And, what better way to give a boost to your child’s creativity than to have a themed-room? You can decide the theme based on their favourite characters from books, movies or sports thatthey love. Themed rooms have been in trend for a long time and they won’t go out of trend anytime in the near future.

An eco-friendly boost

Various studies have shown that having indoor plants at home is a highly efficient and effective way to reduce stress, improve mental health and boost creativity. At the same time, they also make for great decor items. Easy to maintain, and making the air purer for you to breathe, house plants like Aloe Vera, English Ivy and White Lily are highly popular. Plants like the Peace Lily not only add beauty but also give out an aura for your abode.

Read| Try these DIY ideas to decorate your child’s room

Chalkboard walls to the rescue

Kids drawing or writing on walls is most parents’ biggest problem in the house. What about giving them a separate wall for make drawings? Enter chalkboard walls. These walls give your child a dedicated space to showcase his/her creativity while keeping you worry-free about maintaining clean walls at home. Of course, don’t put a chalkboard wall in the living room, rather place it in the kids’ room.

(The writer is Senior Design Mentor at Bonito Designs.)

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd