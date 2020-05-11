Indian parents reluctant to send kids back to school after lockdown, survey reveals

The survey says that 56 per cent of respondents opined they will wait and watch for at least a month after reopening, before sending their children back to school. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The survey says that 56 per cent of respondents opined they will wait and watch for at least a month after reopening, before sending their children back to school. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

After having spent so many days in lockdown, people have begun to adjust to this new normal. Parents, more than anyone else, have had to make various adjustments. From homeschooling their kids to making sure they are safe, while simultaneously meeting their own work deadlines, they have been doing it all.

Now, a recent survey has revealed that almost 92 per cent of Indian parents are unwilling to send their children back to school immediately upon reopening. Conducted by ParentCircle, which is one of India’s leading parenting platforms, the nationwide online survey reveals that of the 12,000 respondents, most parents are not in any hurry to send their wards to schools immediately. They want to be absolutely sure that the COVID situation is completely under control before risking sending their children back to school. This reluctance is not confined to any one city or a particular hotspot, but across cities.

According to the survey, while 56 per cent of respondents opined they will wait and watch for at least a month after reopening, and assess the situation before sending their children back to school, barely eight per cent of parents are willing to send their kids back to school immediately. Homeschooling, a method of teaching not discussed or considered that often, saw a surge in ratings with 15 per cent of people considering it as an option.

The survey also covered other important aspects of a child’s life including playing with other kids, going to birthday parties, engaging in sports, going on vacations, visiting malls and restaurants, and other such aspects that are associated with their regular life. Parents are now apprehensive, with 64 per cent of them unwilling to send their children to birthday parties for the rest of the year, even if social distancing norms are followed.

Similarly, while 35 per cent of parents are willing to let their children play with other kids, but with social distancing norms, 50 per cent want to wait and assess the situation before deciding. Fifty per cent of parents have said no to malls and movies for the rest of the year, but less than 0.5 per cent are willing to enjoy these activities as soon as the lockdown ends.

While 26 per cent of parents want to switch to online activity classes, 43 per cent feel this can wait till things get clearer. Likewise, as many as 70 per cent of respondents want children to do namaste instead of shaking hands.

