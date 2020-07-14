In lockdown, Samairra has taught me patience, says mom Juhi Parmar

Mother to seven-year-old Samairra, Juhi says that not only did her daughter, in a mature manner, understand the seriousness of the situation, but also accepted it in a lovely way. Mother to seven-year-old Samairra, Juhi says that not only did her daughter, in a mature manner, understand the seriousness of the situation, but also accepted it in a lovely way.

Actor Juhi Parmar needs no introduction. A household name, she received much fame when she essayed the eponymous role of Kumkum, in the hit show Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, going on to do many other shows.

Just like everybody else, Juhi too spent time at home in lockdown, learning new things with her daughter. She recently spoke with indianexpress.com, and related how children can be the best teachers when it comes to simple life lessons and are also the most adaptable beings in scenarios where even adults fail at times.

The lockdown, for instance, has proven that children can adapt faster to challenging situations. And Juhi agrees. Mother to seven-year-old Samairra, she says that her daughter understand the seriousness of the situation maturely and accepted it in a lovely manner.

Speaking about Samairra being the one to teach her adaptability, Juhi shares, “This lockdown, Samairra has taught me adaptability with grace. It has been over three months of us being locked up at home, and she has never asked to step out, because she understands. She has even understood and accepted online studies and has really adapted to this new medium of learning at home. So adaptability and the art of being patient is what I have learnt from her in this phase.”